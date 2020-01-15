Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Laptops stolen from local business, among other crimes

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore

Burglary

16100 Sunset Boulevard, 1/9/20 between 4:45 PM and 9:15 PM. The suspect pried open a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry and electronics.

1700 Chastain Parkway, 1/8/20 between 6 PM and 8 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s home but it appeared that the suspect did not take any property.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

1500 Will Rogers State Park Road, 1/7/20 between 1:20 PM and 4 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and credit cards.

Theft

1000 Swarthmore, 12/19/19 at 3:19 PM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, brown hair, 6’1″ 230 lb, 35/40 years, #2 female Hispanic, brown hair, 5’2″ 175 lb, 35/40 years) entered victim’s business, took laptop computers, and exited without paying.

15300 Antioch, 12/12/19 at 1:40 PM. The suspects (#1 Male white, brown hair, 6’1″ 220 lb, 45/55 years, #2 male white, 6’1″ 200 lb, 45/55 years wearing glasses) entered victim’s business, concealed clothing, and extied without paying.