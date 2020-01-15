Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Laptops stolen from local business, among other crimes

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore

Burglary

16100 Sunset Boulevard, 1/9/20 between 4:45 PM and 9:15 PM. The suspect pried open a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry and electronics.

1700 Chastain Parkway, 1/8/20 between 6 PM and 8 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s home but it appeared that the suspect did not take any property.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

1500 Will Rogers State Park Road, 1/7/20 between 1:20 PM and 4 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and credit cards.

Theft

1000 Swarthmore, 12/19/19 at 3:19 PM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, brown hair, 6’1″ 230 lb, 35/40 years, #2 female Hispanic, brown hair, 5’2″ 175 lb, 35/40 years) entered victim’s business, took laptop computers, and exited without paying.

15300 Antioch, 12/12/19 at 1:40 PM. The suspects (#1 Male white, brown hair, 6’1″ 220 lb, 45/55 years, #2 male white, 6’1″ 200 lb, 45/55 years wearing glasses) entered victim’s business, concealed clothing, and extied without paying.

News, Video

Palisades homeless count 2020: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 13, 2020

January 14, 2020

January 14, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Palisades homeless count 2020* Backcountry navigation course from...

The intersection of Palisades Drive and Palisades Circle near where a woman crashed into a tree Friday. Photo: Google.
News

Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Palisades Crash

January 12, 2020

January 12, 2020

Car collides into tree Friday in Pacific Palisades By Sam Catanzaro A woman who crashed into a tree Friday in...
News, Video

Michelle Pfeiffer sells Palisades home: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 10, 2020

January 10, 2020

January 10, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  Michelle Pfeiffer sells Palisades home. New comedy night at...

A car overturned on Sunset Boulevard Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Car Flips on Sunset Boulevard

January 9, 2020

January 9, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro A car flipped today at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Will Rogers State Park Road. According...

The abandoned panga was 40 feet in length and powered by three powerful outboard engines. Photo: Courtesy U.S. Border Patrol.
Crime, News

Border Patrol Seizes Over 50 Pounds of Marijuana in Abandoned Boat in Malibu

January 8, 2020

January 8, 2020

By Chad Winthrop U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 60 pounds of marijuana in an abandoned boat on Sunday that had...
News, Video

The dangers of speed racing on Sunset Blvd: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 6, 2020

January 6, 2020

January 6, 2020

Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 6, 2020 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. ...
Crime, News

Packages Stolen From Porch, String of Car Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update

January 6, 2020

January 6, 2020

According to a crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore, among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include packages...
News, Video

Palisades women named a hero! – Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 3, 2020

January 3, 2020

January 3, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  Palisades women named a hero! How to celebrate the...

Activists rally outside Malibu City Hall before a vote on a ban on rat poison. Photo: Poison Free Malibu.
News

Poison-Free Santa Monica Mountains?

January 2, 2020

January 2, 2020

Malibu City Council’s anticoagulant rodenticide ban By Sam Catanzaro Following a string of mountain lion deaths at the hand of...
News

Celebrity Electro Muscle Stimulation With Hana Monska

January 1, 2020

January 1, 2020

By Staff Writer Hana Monska is taking the celebrity fitness scene by storm! As one of the top Electro Muscle...
News

Remembering Arnie Wishnick, Palisades Rattled by Two Fires: The Top Palisades Stories of 2019

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

From the passing of community treasure Arnie Wishnick to residents persevering back to back wildfires, the 2019 news cycle in...
News, Video

What on the horizon for your neighborhood in 2020? Palisades Westside Local Show – December, 30, 2019

December 30, 2019

December 30, 2019

In our last Westside Local show of 2019 we take a look at what might be happening in your neighborhood...

Sullivan Canyon park: Photo: City of LA Parks.
Fire, News

Firefighters Rescue Two Hikers in Pacific Palisades

December 30, 2019

December 30, 2019

LAFD carries out aerial rescue over the weekend By Sam Catanzaro Over the weekend two hikers were air-lifted from a...
News, Video

Top Stories from 2019: Palisades Westside Local Show – December, 27, 2019

December 27, 2019

December 27, 2019

 In this special holiday edition of the Westside Local show we take a look back at the top stories of...

Membrane structures at the Brentwood (left) and Venice (right) bridge housing centers. Photos: Councilmember Mike Bonin/Facebook.
Homeless, News

Two Local Homeless Shelters Near Completion

December 26, 2019

December 26, 2019

Brentwood and Venice bridge housing shelters see installation of membrane structures By Sam Catanzaro Membrane structures have been installed at...

