Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore.

Stolen Vehicle

14700 McKendree Avenue, 11/27/19 at 7:30 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle using keys left in the car.

Burglary

1200 Chautauqua Boulevard, between 11/22/19 at 1:50 PM and 11/26/19 at 9:30 AM. The suspect smashed a door to enter victim’s office and took unknown property.

1200 Rimmer, 11/27/19 between 4:30 PM and 7:05 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

40 Haldeman Road, 11/26/19 at 7:40 AM. The suspect (male white, brown hair, 6’2″ 250 lb, 28/38 years) entered and searched victim’s vehicle but fled the area in a red Nissan Versa after a witness attempted to detain the suspect for police.

500 Los Liones Drive, 12/1/19 between 2:10 PM and 5:05 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse and wallet.

Theft

800 Swarthmore Avenue, 11/27/19 at 5:20 PM. The suspects (#1-2 female black, black hair, 5’6″ heavy set, 20/30 years) entered victim’s business, concealed shampoo and cosmetics in a bag, and fled the store without paying.

1100 Embury Street, 11/29/19 between 9 AM and 10:30 AM. The suspect, pretending to be a DWP employee, tricked victim into “paying her bill” with gift cards.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

14800 Pacific Coast Highway, 11/25/19 at 5:10 PM. A 46-year-old female was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after throwing a glass bottle at victim.

Battery

100 West Channel Road, 12/1/19 at 12:45 AM. A 29-year-old male was arrested for battery after headbutting victim who advised the suspect not to exit location with an alcoholic beverage.

