Palisades Rep. Ted Lieu Recovering From Blocked Artery Surgery

Congress in “good spirits” office says

By Sam Catanzaro

Rep. Ted Lieu, the Democrat representing Pacific Palisades and much of Los Angeles in the United States Congress is recovering after surgery for a blocked artery.

According to Marc Cevasco, Lieu’s chief of staff, the Congressman was recovering Wednesday from surgery to have a stent inserted in one of his arteries and “is in good spirits and plans to be back at work next week.”

On Monday evening, at the recommendation of the Office Attending Physician, Lieu was admitted to George Washington University Hospital for chest pain. According to Cevasco an electrocardiogram, ultrasound and two blood tests confirmed there was no heart attack and no heart damage.

“A CT scan showed partial blockage of an artery that was the likely cause of the symptoms,” Cevasco said. “Yesterday (Tuesday), he underwent stent surgery. It was successful. He is now recovering and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today. Congressman Lieu is deeply grateful to all the dedicated professionals at the OAP and GW University Hospital.”