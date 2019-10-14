Palisades Libary to get Upgraded Bookstore

Outdoor area to be converted into bookstore to generate money.

By Keldine Hull

The Palisades Branch Library opened to the public at its present location, 861 Alma Real Drive, on January 28, 1963. Nearly 60 years later, the library is expected to get a new addition that could potentially generate more money for the library.

“The City Council moved forward this month with an effort that will allow neighbors to improve the Palisades Branch Library on Alma Real Drive by adding a new bookstore to the property,” said Councilmember Mike Bonin. “In a unanimous vote, the council authorized the Pacific Palisades Library Association (PPLA) to convert a 1,100 square-foot outdoor area into an indoor space that will be used for a bookstore, which will help raise money for the library.” The conversion of the outdoor area into a bookstore will bring the total floor area of the Palisades Branch Library to 12,185 square feet.

The Pacific Palisades Community Council, which has represented the community for nearly 30 years, fully supported the addition of a bookstore to the library as far back as March 9, 2017 when the board unanimously passed a motion in support of the bookstore. In an email to Bonin, the PPCC wrote, “We find the proposed bookstore to be a positive addition to the Palisades and understand that the proceeds from sales will continue to support library programs and supplement the purchase of books and materials for the Palisades Branch Library.” The bookstore will also serve as a space for the library to use for community, educational and special events.

According to the City report, submitted on August 28, the west side of the library will be the site of the proposed bookstore, funded with donations from the PPLA. The Board of Library Commissioners for the Los Angeles Public Library (LAPL) adopted Library Resolution No. 2018-46 (C-35) in order to execute the proposed agreement with the PPLA, the City report continued.

The PPLA hired Rick Leslie of Rick Leslie Architects to design the library. The PPLA is also expected to provide both the City and LAPL with design and construction documents to hire a contractor. Upon approval of construction documents submitted by the PPLA to the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, the Department of General Services (GSD) will develop a budget and schedule for construction of the library. According to the City report, the term of the proposed agreement, which begins once construction on the library is completed and a City of Certificate of Occupancy is issued, will be for five years with the option to renew for an another five years.

The addition of a bookstore to the Palisades Branch Library is expected to have not only a positive impact on the library but the community that surrounds it as well. Bonin added, “The library improvements will benefit the entire community, and thanks to the generosity of the neighbors who support the PPLA, the work will not cost taxpayers a dime.”