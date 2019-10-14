Palisades Libary to get Upgraded Bookstore

Outdoor area to be converted into bookstore to generate money. 

By Keldine Hull 

The Palisades Branch Library opened to the public at its present location, 861 Alma Real Drive, on January 28, 1963. Nearly 60 years later, the library is expected to get a new addition that could potentially generate more money for the library.

“The City Council moved forward this month with an effort that will allow neighbors to improve the Palisades Branch Library on Alma Real Drive by adding a new bookstore to the property,” said Councilmember Mike Bonin. “In a unanimous vote, the council authorized the Pacific Palisades Library Association (PPLA) to convert a 1,100 square-foot outdoor area into an indoor space that will be used for a bookstore, which will help raise money for the library.” The conversion of the outdoor area into a bookstore will bring the total floor area of the Palisades Branch Library to 12,185 square feet.

The Pacific Palisades Community Council, which has represented the community for nearly 30 years, fully supported the addition of a bookstore to the library as far back as March 9, 2017 when the board unanimously passed a motion in support of the bookstore. In an email to Bonin, the PPCC wrote, “We find the proposed bookstore to be a positive addition to the Palisades and understand that the proceeds from sales will continue to support library programs and supplement the purchase of books and materials for the Palisades Branch Library.” The bookstore will also serve as a space for the library to use for community, educational and special events. 

According to the City report, submitted on August 28, the west side of the library will be the site of the proposed bookstore, funded with donations from the PPLA. The Board of Library Commissioners for the Los Angeles Public Library (LAPL) adopted Library Resolution No. 2018-46 (C-35) in order to execute the proposed agreement with the PPLA, the City report continued. 

The PPLA hired Rick Leslie of Rick Leslie Architects to design the library. The PPLA is also expected to provide both the City and LAPL with design and construction documents to hire a contractor. Upon approval of construction documents submitted by the PPLA to the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, the Department of General Services (GSD) will develop a budget and schedule for construction of the library. According to the City report, the term of the proposed agreement, which begins once construction on the library is completed and a City of Certificate of Occupancy is issued, will be for five years with the option to renew for an another five years. 

The addition of a bookstore to the Palisades Branch Library is expected to have not only a positive impact on the library but the community that surrounds it as well. Bonin added, “The library improvements will benefit the entire community, and thanks to the generosity of the neighbors who support the PPLA, the work will not cost taxpayers a dime.”

in News, Uncategorized
Related Posts
News, Video

Yee Haw Days returns to Pacific Palisades, Help care for sapling trees in the Santa Monica Mountains: Palisades News Westside Local – Oct. 11 2019

October 11, 2019

Read more
October 11, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local – Oct. 11th 2019: all your local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Yee Haw...
News, Uncategorized

Announcing Palisades Reads

October 11, 2019

Read more
October 11, 2019

Annual literary event debuts with discussion, “Save One Life, Save the World?” with author Laura Nicole Diamond and homeless advocates ...

P-53 and P-30 both were found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains after ingesting anticoagulant rodenticide poisoning. Photos: NPS.
News, Uncategorized

Two Mountain Lions Die With Rat Poison in Systems

October 10, 2019

Read more
October 10, 2019

5th large cats to die since July By Keldine Hull National Park Service (NPS) officials confirmed on Tuesday that two...

The Woolsey Fire burns over Malibu the evening of November 8, 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Fire, News

Firefighters Prepare for Santa Ana Wind Event That Could Bring Gusts up to 55 mph

October 9, 2019

Read more
October 9, 2019

SCE gives notice about power shutoff for Malibu By Sam Catanzaro In anticipation of the upcoming Santa Ana wind event,...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

October 8, 2019

Read more
October 8, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 15200 Whitfield Avenue, between 9/30/19 at 8:30 PM and 10/1/19 at 7...
News

Bobcat killed by car in Santa Monica Mountains, Criminal who threatened Pacific Palisades students still at-large: Palisades News Today October 7

October 8, 2019

Read more
October 8, 2019

Palisades News Today October 7, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes* Bobcat killed by...

Rangers on bikes and horses are now patrolling the Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: NPS.
News, Uncategorized

Hold Your Horses: Mounted Law Enforcement Coming to SM Mountains

October 7, 2019

Read more
October 7, 2019

By Keldine Hull According to the National Park Service (NPS), beginning October 1, law enforcement rangers began patrolling the Santa...

Kids at the 2018 Yee Haw Day. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Uncategorized

Yee Haw Day at Pali Elementary

October 5, 2019

Read more
October 5, 2019

October 12 Palisades Charter Elementary  By Staff Writer Bring out the boots, hats and lassos as Yee Haw Day returns...
News, Video

Major League Taco Eating contest, “Weekend Miracles” Kidsave foster event: Palisades News Westside Today Westside Local Show October 4

October 4, 2019

Read more
October 4, 2019

Palisades News Westside Today Westside Local Show October 4 2019* Major League Taco Eating contest* “Weekend Miracles” Kidsave foster eventShow...

Bobcat B-363 who was killed by a car near Kanan Road last month. Photo: NPS.
News, Uncategorized

Bobcat Killed by Car in Santa Monica Mountains

October 4, 2019

Read more
October 4, 2019

B-363 second large cat to be struck by vehicle in September  By Sam Catanzaro Another large cat in the Santa...
Crime, News

Criminal Who Threatened Pali Students At-Large

October 3, 2019

Read more
October 3, 2019

The LAPD says a suspect has allegedly slashed tires, punched a person in a vehicle, enticed young girls into his car with candy, committed elder abuse, among other crimes, near both Marquez and Palisades Charter elementary schools.

(Left to right) Anne Akiko Meyers, Julian Schwarz, and Wendy Chen. Photo: Courtesy Vicente Chamber Orchestra.
News, Uncategorized

All Things Beethoven at Vicente Chamber Orchestra’s Gala Concert

October 1, 2019

Read more
October 1, 2019

Vicente Chamber Orchestra 2nd Annual Gala Concert with star artists including Anne Akiko Meyers, Julian Schwarz and Wendy Chen By...
News, Video

Palisades community council files amicus brief in Boise homeless case, Help foster kids in the Palisades: Palisades New Today September 30

October 1, 2019

Read more
October 1, 2019

Palisades New Today September 30 – all your local news in under 5 minutes.* Palisades community council files amicus brief...

Left: the late Arnie Wishnick and Councilmember Mike Bonin. Right: Antioch Street in Pacific Palisades.
News, Uncategorized

City Council Unanimously Approves Creation of Arnie Wishnick Way

October 1, 2019

Read more
October 1, 2019

Segment of Antioch Street to be renamed By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved renaming a...

A LAFD firefighter works to put out a brushfire in the Palisades Highlands. Photos: David Ortiz (LAFD).
Fire, News

LAFD Puts Out Palisades Highlands Fire

September 30, 2019

Read more
September 30, 2019

Brushfire breaks out in Palisades Highlands Monday By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters made quick work putting out a brushfire that broke...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR