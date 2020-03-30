Palisades Gelson’s Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles COVID-19 count over 2,000

By Sam Catanzaro

The Pacific Palisades Gelson’s was closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the second grocery chain on the Westside to announce a confirmed case of the virus among staff.

According to Gelson’s, the employee last worked at the store, located at 15424 Sunset Boulevard, on March 22 and is currently recovering at home.

The market was closed on March 27 for additional cleaning and sanitation measures.

In a statement, the company said it is alerting all Gelson’s employees at the location. According to Gelson’s team members that were in direct contact with the employee will be paid for a 14-day self-quarantine. In addition, while the store was closed, Gelson’s said it paid all associates any scheduled shifts which were canceled.

“We are working closely with local health officials to take all necessary measures and provide customers with information needed to make an informed decision regarding their health and safety,” Gelson’s said in a statement. “As an essential business providing a vitally important resource to our neighborhoods, we take our obligations seriously to ensure we continue to provide food and supplies needed during this time. As we continue to respond to this ever-changing and growing situation, Gelson’s focus remains on doing whatever is necessary to safeguard the health and safety of our employees and customers and to best support our communities.”

As of Monday, there have been 2,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County according to the Los Angeles Department of Public, including 44 deaths. 18 of the confirmed cases are among Pacific Palisades residents.

This was the second grocery chain on the Westside to announced a positive case of COVID-19 among staff.

Last week, Costco in Marina Del Rey said that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.