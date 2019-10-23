8 Structures Damaged as Palisades Fire 30 Percent Contained

A firefighter combats the Palisades Fire Monday. Photo: Jack Berglas (JackBerglas.com).

Santa Ana winds expected to gust upwards of 40 mph

By Sam Catanzaro

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Palisades Fire remains at 40 acres with containment increased to 30 percent. The blaze has damaged eight structures and with dry gusts of wind expected to reach 40 mph, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) is advising Pacific Palisades residents to be prepared to evacuate if directed.

The Palisades Fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 21. The fire’s initial location was corrected by the LAFD Tuesday to 800 N Palisades Drive from 500 N Palisades Drive.

As of Tuesday night, the structures previously threatened and evacuated remains at 628, while structures with damage is reported at eight, according to the LAPD. There has been no loss of human life or structures destroyed by this blaze. 

“Firefighters continue to work in extremely steep terrain, to ensure flareups do not move past control lines. Multiple locations flared up from smoldering debris within the burn area, however, firefighters made steady progress with continual strategic water drops to increase containment. Tactical patrols will continue to be on the lookout to quickly extinguish any hot spots throughout the night,” said Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) public information officer Brian Humphrey.

At 8 p.m. Monday, all evacuation orders were lifted from the Palisades Fire but the LAFD is advising residents who return home to be on alert.

“Fire Crews are working vigorously ahead of an anticipated Red Flag Fire Weather conditions that are expected to begin Thursday morning through Friday evening. We anticipate winds to be between 10 and 25 mph, gusts up to 40 mph, with low relative humidity and increased temperatures. The Los Angeles Fire Department encourages you to be prepared in the event of a brush fire. For those of living near current wildfire incidents, be vigilant and keep your TV or radio on. Make certain you have your family critical papers, phone data, pets and other valuables ready to evacuate if so directed,” Humphrey said.

According to Humphrey one firefighter has been injured with a non-life-threatening injury and one civilian has been taken to the hospital with a respiratory issue. 628 structures have been previously threatened and evacuated. 295 total personnel have been assigned to the fire across a range of agencies.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), CAL FIRE, Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD), L.A. Emergency Management Department (EMD), L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks (RAP), L.A. Department of Water and Power (DWP), SoCal Gas, American Red Cross, L.A. Public Works, Department of Transportation (DOT) and Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA) are among the cooperating agencies.

“Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) offers a grateful thank you to all of the first responders who protected our community…We also saw many instances of neighbors helping neighbors in the threatened area and in the greater Palisades,” PPCC said in a statement. “This is not an isolated incident or threat. Wildfires are a way of life in Pacific Palisades.  The last super fire that burned through the Santa Monica Mountains interface with Pacific Palisades and Brentwood was 1978, when many homes were lost and St. Matthews Church burned to the ground.  Much of the native growth has been untouched by fire since then.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. 

For more information on preparing to evacuate, visit https://www.lafd.org/ready-set-go.

