Palisades Crime Update

Stolen Vehicle

1000 Via De LA Paz, btwn 4/25/20 at 9 PM and 4/26/20 at 11:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a multi-unit garage.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

17300 Castellammare, 4/26/20 btwn 11:30 AM and 12 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and a garage remote.



1100 Galloway, 4/24/20 at 6:15 AM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, dark hair, 5’10” 210 lb, 25/35 years, #2 male, 5’10” 180 lb) entered victim’s vehicle and took sunglasses.

Trespass

17300 Castellammare, 4/23/20 at 8:05 PM. A 39 year old male was arrested for trespassing after entering victim’s property without permission.