Palisades Armed Robbery and Broad Daylight Carjacking

Palisades weekly crime update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

As a person exited their car last week on Entrada Drive, a man pushed them in an attempted carjacking. A few days later, in a separate incident, two suspects beat up a victim in an armed robbery. Learn more in the latest Palisades crime update.

Robbery

Beirut/Friends, 6/27/20 at 9:30 PM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, black hair, 5’8″/5’9″ 160 lb, 16/17 years, #2 male, 5’10″/5’11”, 16/17 years, #3 male, 16/17 years) approached victim and demanded victim’s property. Suspect #1 threatened victim with a knife and then all three suspects began to punch and kick victim until they were able to take victim’s property.

Attempt Carjacking

Entrada/E Channel, 6/24/20 at 4 PM. The suspect (male Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’10” 130 lb) pushed victim as victim exited her car. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle but seemed unable to operate it and then exited the vehicle. The suspect fled the area on foot.

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/21/20 btwn 6:30 AM and 7 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a parking lot using keys “hidden” on the vehicle.

16800 Livorno Dr, btwn 6/22/20 at 4 PM and 6/23/20 at 8:45 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street possible using a spare key left in the vehicle.

500 Stassi Ln, btwn 6/27/20 at 6:30 PM and 6/28/20 at 8 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the driveway possibly using keys left in the vehicle.

16700 Edgar St, btwn 6/28/20 at 10 PM and 6/29/20 at 7 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

Burglary

700 Chautauqua, 6/22/20 at 10:10 PM. The suspects (#1 male black, 6’3″ 200 lb, #2 male black 6’4″ and heavy set, #3 male black, 5’10” 190 lb) smashed a glass sliding door to enter victim’s home and left with unknown property.

500 Swarthmore, btwn 6/19/20 at 12 PM and 6/23/20 at 12:10 PM. The suspects smashed a glass sliding door to enter victim’s property and took a blanket.

800 Muskingum Ave, btwn 6/26/20 at 3:30 PM and 7/1/20 at 8:11 AM. The suspect pried open a door to enter victim’s home and took unknown property.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

16800 Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/20/20 btwn 6:45 AM and 8:45 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, credit cards, and cell phone.

1500 Will Rogers State Park Rd, 6/23/20 btwn 5:30 PM and 7 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse and wallet.

800 Enchanted Way, 6/13/20 btwn 1:30 PM AM and 2:20 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a coin purse and sunglasses.

700 Temescal Canyon, 6/20/20 btwn 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and purse.

1400 Allenford, 6/28/20 btwn 4 PM and 5:10 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took money and a backpack.

Beckwith/Pontoon, 6/25/20 btwn 12 AM and 7 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took clothing.

1500 Will Rogers State Park Rd, btwn 6/24/20 at 4 PM and 6/25/20 at 1:15 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, money, and sunglasses.



500 Los Liones, 6/26/20 btwn 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a handbag, shoes,and glasses.

Theft

17200 Sunset, 6/16/20 btwn 12:05 AM and 8 PM. The suspect took packages delivered to victim.

17800 Castellammare, 6/30/20 btwn 4:11 AM and 9:30 AM. The suspect (male Hispanic, 5’9″ 170 lb, 25 years) took a security camera from victim’s property.