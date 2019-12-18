Pali High Student Arrested for LSD Possession: Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes was a narcotics tip at Palisades High School that led to the arrest of a student for possession of LSD.

Robbery

15300 Antioch Street, 12/13/19 at 1:15 PM. The suspects (#1-2 female black, 5′ 120 lb, 20 years, #3 male black, black hair, 5’5″ 150 lb, 20 years, #4 female black, black hair, 5’5″ 135 lb, 20 years) entered victim’s business and walked to purses secured by security cable. The suspect’s cut the cable and took several purses. Suspect #2 pushed a clerk down as the suspects fled the store.

Burglary

900 Jacon Way, between 10/31/19 at 12 PM and 11/7/119 at 12 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s garage and took bicycles, tools, and golf clubs.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

16100 Sunset Boulevard, between 12/13/19 at 6 PM and 12/14/19 at 10 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a computer.

500 Los Liones Drive, 12/14/19 between 9 AM and 10:45 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took credit cards.

300 Entrada Drive, between 12/15/19 at 5 PM and 12/16/19 at 9:30 AM. The suspect took license plates from victim’s vehicle.

Theft

16300 Pacific Coast Highway, 12/11/19 between 2:15 PM and 2:45 PM. The suspect (male black, black hair brown eyes, 5’11” 150 lb, 25/35 years) took victim’s property from the beach.

500 Ocampo Drive, 12/13/19 between 1:15 PM and 1:30 PM. The suspect (female white, brown hair, 130 lb, 25/35 years) took packages delivered to victim’s home and fled in a white van.

Possession of LSD

15700 Bowdoin Street, 12/11/19 at 10:10 AM. A 16 year old male was arrested for possession of LSD after the school received information that the subject was in possession of narcotics.

