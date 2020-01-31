Pali High Senior Up For National Honors

Pali High senior Juliet Burks has been named one of 60 Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidates. Photos: Courtesy.

Juliet Burks named Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidate

By Chad Winthrop

A Pali High senior has been named one of less than 100 Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidates in the country.

Juliet Burks, a graduating senior at Palisades Charter High School, has been named one of 60 Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidates as part of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were nominated from almost 700 finalists in the annual YoungArts competition conducted by the National YoungArts Foundation.

“I am so honored to have been nominated for this prestigious award and feel so blessed to be recognized for doing something that I feel so passionate about and love doing every single day,” Burks said.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community.

Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth. All Scholars are invited to Washington, DC in June for the National Recognition Program, featuring various events and enrichment activities and culminating in the presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion during a White House-sponsored ceremony.

The 60 arts candidates were selected for their exceptional performance in the disciplines of dance, film/video, instrumental music, jazz, voice, photography, theater, visual arts, design, and creative writing.

Further consideration will be based on students’ essays, self-assessments, description of activities, school recommendations, and school transcripts. Of these, up to 20 will be selected as U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts.

The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.

Scholars will be invited to Washington, DC, in June to receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion at a recognition ceremony and to participate in events and activities.

