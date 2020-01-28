Pali High DECA Team Wins Medals at DECA Competition

By Staff Writer

Palisades Charter High School’s DECA team went to the 2020 DECA District Conference and came back with winning smiles and medals.

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. DECA is organized into two unique student divisions each with programs designed to address the learning styles, interest and focus of its members. The High School Division includes 220,000 members in 3,775 schools. The Collegiate Division includes over 5,000 members in 300 colleges and universities.

SoCal District Career Development Conference Pali High competed in took place January 10-12 in Anaheim. These conferences provide a venue for DECA’s Competitive Events Program as well as additional career and leadership development programs, according to DECA’s website.

The below are the Pali High contestants who competed in the District Conference competition.

Top Row: Dalgaard, Ava (3rd in Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making role play), Benyamini, Aaron (3rd place Sports and Entertainment Marketing), Weissman, Noah (3rd place Sports and Entertainment Marketing exam), Yawitz, Samantha (3rd in Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making role play), Hamid, Ethan (1st place overall Principles of hospitality and tourism), Bunnapradist, Emily (2nd in business finance series role play), Davis, Kira (3rd place in overall entrepreneurship team decision making), Kim, Nicole (2nd in business finance series role play), Wells, Alette (3rd place overall in Business finance series), Barrett, Margot (3rd place in Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series role play)

First row: Tehrani, Laila (2nd in sports and entertainment team marketing role play), Elyashar, Kylie (2nd in sports and entertainment team marketing role play), Levy, Sophia (3rd overall in principles of marketing), Lin-bianco, Teo (2nd place overall in Entrepreneurship individual series ), Margiotta, Michelle (3rd in Hospitality and Lodging Management exam and role play), Sonnett, Rachel (2nd place for principles of hospitality and tourism exam).