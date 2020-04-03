Pali Farmers Market Update

The Palisades Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.

New measures in place to prevent spread of COVID-19

By Kerry Slater

No samples, no touching! Many farmers markets on the Westside of Los Angeles have been given the green light to proceed with measures in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but as of Friday morning Pacific Palisades Farmers Market still remains off this weekend.

The City of Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services (Street Services) has given the Venice Beach, Mar Vista, West LA, Westwood and Brentwood farmers markets approval to operate with implemented measures to protect vendors and the public from exposure to COVID-19. This comes after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti suspended farmers markets on Monday in response to public safety concerns over crowds last weekend.

The Pacific Palisades Farmers market has not been given the approval to operate as of Friday morning.

Under the COVID-19 operational plan approved by Street Services farmers markets within the City, must adhere to the following measures:

  1. One separate entry with one separate exit
  2. Provide clear signage (stating Covid-19 symptoms) at the entrance asking any one with these symptoms to stay away
  3. Control number of customers entering to allow for physical distancing. Create a system for physical distancing to cue at entry
  4. Provide sufficient hand washing and hand sanitizing station with clear direction to the public
  5. No touching of food by customers. No tasting of food or handing out samples
  6. Provide adequate signage throughout the market requiring physical distancing and hygiene practices
  7. Each vending stall should delineate cue lines and clear markings on the ground to ensure physical distancing. Every customer should be separated by six feet from each other and the vendor
  8. Each vendor should regularly sanitize area where public has direct access
  9. Each vendor should place food behind them away from public reach
  10. Create a clear and delineated passage lane in each direction, to avoid crowding
  11. Maximize on-line order and pickup
  12. Designated person handling cash who does not handle food
  13. Minimize exchange of cash, if possible. Provide hand sanitizers near any payment transaction
  14. Provide adequate trash collection with ongoing inspection and cleaning of the entire Market.

In addition, markets must limit the sale of food to whole uncut produce and packaged food items. No food preparation food booths will be allowed to operate.

For more information, visit https://streetsla.lacity.org/sites/default/files/farmers_market_final.pdf

