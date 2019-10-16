Criminal Who Threatened Pali Students Still At-Large

Arrest warrant out for Aaron Meyer who enticed young girls into car with candy, brandished knife near Pali schools

By Sam Catanzaro

At a Pacific Palisades Community Council Meeting (PPCC) last month LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore provided an update on recent incidents involving knife brandishing and threats against the safety and security of students and parents at Pacific Palisades schools. As of October 16, the suspect was still at-large.

According to Moore, the suspect in question is an individual named Aaron Meyer, who is believed to have mental issues and alleged to have committed multiple acts of vandalism and threats in the Palisades, including slashing tires, yelling threats, punching a person in a car, using a hammer to break a car window and enticing young girls into his car with candy and committing elder abuse. Some of these incidents occurred near both Palisades and Marquez elementary schools; several incidents were never reported and some were reported and then dropped.

According to PPCC, the suspect Meyer was taken into custody on a recent misdemeanor charge of knife-threatening and was identified in a line-up, but following City Attorney (DA) procedures, he was released and asked to return for a later appearance to resolve the matter.

In an October 16 email to Palisades News Moore said that Meyer was not in police custody but that an arrest warrant was out for him.

“The case is in the hands of the DA but they handle in-custody cases first. There should be an arrest warrant for Meyer so it’s just a matter of time till we pick him up,” Moore said.

Moore asks for anyone with information about this suspect to contact LAPD. A court date has not yet been set and a community alert may be issued in the future.

“SLO Moore reminded everyone of the importance of reporting crimes to the police so that action can be taken,” PPCC said.