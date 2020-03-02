Pali Boys and Girls Basketball Teams Win Championships

Big weekend for Dolphin sports

By Chad Winthrop

The last time the Pali High boys basketball team won a championship John F. Kennedy was in office, the Beatles were still a band and the Soviet Union was still in power. That is until this weekend when the Dolphin boys defeated Narbonne High School joining the girls team in becoming 2019-2020 LA City Section champions.

The boys, in beating Narbonne High School 50-38, earned their first CIF Los Angeles City Section Division I Championship since 1969.

For the girls, their 60-44 win over Hamilton High School, marked a return to the podium, having won Open Division Championship titles in 2015 and 2016. The trophy was the first under second-year coach Adam Levine.

Both teams now will compete in the state championships.

The boys, seeded second, take on Independence High School, seeded 15th, at 5 p.m. on March 3 at home in the first round of the Division IV CIF State Boys Basketball Championships.

The girls, also seeded second, play against Mission Hills High School at 6 p.m. following the boys game in the Division II CIF State Girls Basketball Championships.

Other Dolphin action over the weekend included the girls soccer team losing 5-4 on penalty kicks to Granada Hills High School in a heartbreaking championship and the girls water polo team dropping a close 17-16 match versus Birmingham, also in a championship game.