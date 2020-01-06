Packages Stolen From Porch, String of Car Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update

According to a crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore, among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include packages being stolen from a resident’s porch and a string of car break-ins.

Stolen Vehicle

1300 Longworth Drive, 12/22/19 at 7 PM. The suspect (identified) took victim’s vehicle using vehicle keys.

Burglary

700 Via De La Paz, between 12/22/19 at 4 PM and 12/25/19 at 7:40 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home and ransacked several rooms.

800 Brooktree Road, between 1/1/20 at 11 PM and 1/2/20 at 12:55 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

17100 Avenida De Santa Ynez, between 12/21/19 at 12 PM and 12/28/19 at 9 AM. The suspect took the rear license plate from victim’s vehicle.

400 Los Liones Drive, 12/31/19 between 10:45 AM and 12 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and credit cards.

500 Los Liones Drive, 1/4/20 between 10 AM and 11 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took credit cards.

Sunset Boulevard/El Medio Avenue, 1/4/20 between 9 AM and 2 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle. It was unknown what property was taken.

Sunset Boulevard/El Medio Avenue, 1/4/20 between 8:50 AM and 1:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse.

17300 Tramonto Drive, between 12/13/19 at 5 PM and 12/14/19 at 8 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took sunglasses, clothing, and a camera.

17600 Revello Drive, 1/3/20 at 10:45 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took camera equipment.

Theft

600 Las Lomas Avenue, 12/28/19 at 9:20 AM. The suspects (#1 female black, 5’5″ 120 lb, 30 years, #2 male Hispanic, black hair, 40 years) took packages from victim’s porch and fled in a Red Toyota Corolla.

Trespass

700 Swarthmore Avenue, 12/29/19 at 10:15 PM. A 22-year-old male was arrested for trespass after entering victim’s home and refusing to leave when ordered by police.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News, Video

The dangers of speed racing on Sunset Blvd: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 6, 2020

January 6, 2020

Read more
January 6, 2020

Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 6, 2020 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. ...
News, Video

Palisades women named a hero! – Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 3, 2020

January 3, 2020

Read more
January 3, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  Palisades women named a hero! How to celebrate the...

Activists rally outside Malibu City Hall before a vote on a ban on rat poison. Photo: Poison Free Malibu.
News

Poison-Free Santa Monica Mountains?

January 2, 2020

Read more
January 2, 2020

Malibu City Council’s anticoagulant rodenticide ban By Sam Catanzaro Following a string of mountain lion deaths at the hand of...
News

Celebrity Electro Muscle Stimulation With Hana Monska

January 1, 2020

Read more
January 1, 2020

By Staff Writer Hana Monska is taking the celebrity fitness scene by storm! As one of the top Electro Muscle...
News

Remembering Arnie Wishnick, Palisades Rattled by Two Fires: The Top Palisades Stories of 2019

December 31, 2019

Read more
December 31, 2019

From the passing of community treasure Arnie Wishnick to residents persevering back to back wildfires, the 2019 news cycle in...
News, Video

What on the horizon for your neighborhood in 2020? Palisades Westside Local Show – December, 30, 2019

December 30, 2019

Read more
December 30, 2019

In our last Westside Local show of 2019 we take a look at what might be happening in your neighborhood...

Sullivan Canyon park: Photo: City of LA Parks.
Fire, News

Firefighters Rescue Two Hikers in Pacific Palisades

December 30, 2019

Read more
December 30, 2019

LAFD carries out aerial rescue over the weekend By Sam Catanzaro Over the weekend two hikers were air-lifted from a...
News, Video

Top Stories from 2019: Palisades Westside Local Show – December, 27, 2019

December 27, 2019

Read more
December 27, 2019

 In this special holiday edition of the Westside Local show we take a look back at the top stories of...

Membrane structures at the Brentwood (left) and Venice (right) bridge housing centers. Photos: Councilmember Mike Bonin/Facebook.
Homeless, News

Two Local Homeless Shelters Near Completion

December 26, 2019

Read more
December 26, 2019

Brentwood and Venice bridge housing shelters see installation of membrane structures By Sam Catanzaro Membrane structures have been installed at...

Photo: California Policy Lab
Homeless, News, Uncategorized

Better Data to Prevent People From Becoming Homeless?

December 24, 2019

Read more
December 24, 2019

Nearly half of instances of homelessness predicted in study By Sam Catanzaro Researchers at UCLA recently were able to accurately...
News, Video

Pacific Palisades 100 Years Ago: Palisades Westside Local Show – December 23, 2019

December 24, 2019

Read more
December 24, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – December, 23, 2019 – In today’s special holiday show we take a look back on...

Malibu Lagoon, where a body of an unidentified female was found Friday. Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Authorities Launch Investigation into Discovery of Woman’s Body in Malibu Lagoon

December 24, 2019

Read more
December 24, 2019

Female adult found in Malibu Lagoon Friday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Sheriff’s (LASD) Homicide Bureau detectives are...

Billy and Janice Crystal with Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Photos: Morgan Genser.
Lifestyle, News, Uncategorized

61st Annual Palisades Ho Ho Ho!

December 20, 2019

Read more
December 20, 2019

Holiday fun returns to the Palisades  By Chad Winthrop  On Sunday, December 15 the 61st Annual Pacific Palisades Community Ho...
News, Video

Special Holiday Episode: Palisades Westside Local Show – December 20, 2019

December 20, 2019

Read more
December 20, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – December 20, 2019 – Special holiday show featuring, Palisades Village holiday festivities. All this and...

Left: Clara and Ewan McGregor. Right: Brentwood Country Club. Photos: Facebook/Google.
News, Uncategorized

Brentwood Country Club Denies Ewan McGregor’s Daughter’s Animal Cruelty Accusations

December 19, 2019

Read more
December 19, 2019

“This story is totally fabricated,” says the club in response to claims of animal cruelty By Sam Catanzaro Brentwood Country...

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR