Packages Stolen From Porch, String of Car Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update

According to a crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore, among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include packages being stolen from a resident’s porch and a string of car break-ins.

Stolen Vehicle

1300 Longworth Drive, 12/22/19 at 7 PM. The suspect (identified) took victim’s vehicle using vehicle keys.

Burglary

700 Via De La Paz, between 12/22/19 at 4 PM and 12/25/19 at 7:40 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home and ransacked several rooms.

800 Brooktree Road, between 1/1/20 at 11 PM and 1/2/20 at 12:55 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

17100 Avenida De Santa Ynez, between 12/21/19 at 12 PM and 12/28/19 at 9 AM. The suspect took the rear license plate from victim’s vehicle.

400 Los Liones Drive, 12/31/19 between 10:45 AM and 12 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and credit cards.

500 Los Liones Drive, 1/4/20 between 10 AM and 11 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took credit cards.

Sunset Boulevard/El Medio Avenue, 1/4/20 between 9 AM and 2 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle. It was unknown what property was taken.

Sunset Boulevard/El Medio Avenue, 1/4/20 between 8:50 AM and 1:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse.

17300 Tramonto Drive, between 12/13/19 at 5 PM and 12/14/19 at 8 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took sunglasses, clothing, and a camera.

17600 Revello Drive, 1/3/20 at 10:45 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took camera equipment.

Theft

600 Las Lomas Avenue, 12/28/19 at 9:20 AM. The suspects (#1 female black, 5’5″ 120 lb, 30 years, #2 male Hispanic, black hair, 40 years) took packages from victim’s porch and fled in a Red Toyota Corolla.

Trespass

700 Swarthmore Avenue, 12/29/19 at 10:15 PM. A 22-year-old male was arrested for trespass after entering victim’s home and refusing to leave when ordered by police.