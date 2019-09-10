Palisades News Today September 9, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes!
* P-61 mountain lion struck by car
* Hiker dies on Labor Day from heat stroke
* National suicide awareness month
Show made possible by Ananda Integrative Medicine.
P-61 Mountain Lion Struck by Car, Hiker Dies on Labor Day From Heat Stroke: Palisades News Today September 9, 2019
Palisades News Today September 9, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes!
"Desalinated water is now the most expensive alternative California water districts can pursue. That’s the main reason there are less than 10 active proposals for seawater desalination along the California coast today, down from 21 in 2012." Photo: Getty Images.