Newsom Directs LA Restaurants to Close Indoor Dining

Under a order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, restaurants in Los Angeles County can only serve diners outdoors. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Earlier this week Los Angeles County’s public health director said that almost half of restaurants and bars were not following social distancing rules. Now with cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rising, Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered Los Angeles County dining rooms close.

On Wednesday afternoon, Newsom announced that all restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums and cardrooms must close indoor operations in 19 counties, including Los Angeles, Ventura, Oranga and Ventura counties. The order, which is effective immediately, also orders bars to stop all operations.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) almost half of bars and 33 percent of the restaurants inspected last weekend were not following social distancing rules and employees were not wearing masks or face shields at 54 percent of the bars and 44 percent of the restaurants.

Los Angeles County continues to see steep increases in community spread of COVID-19, Public Health says. There are 1,889 people currently hospitalized, 27 percent of these people are in the ICU and 18 percent are on ventilators. This is the largest number of people hospitalized since early May.

On Wednesday, Public Health confirmed 2,002 new cases and 35 new deaths of COVID-19. This is the fourth consecutive day of new cases over 2,000, and today’s number is missing lab reports from one of the larger labs, officials noted.

“I know these closures are frustrating and it is heartbreaking to think we are losing ground. These immediate actions give us a chance to regain control over the increased spread. With steep increases in cases and hospitalizations, it is important to act now to prevent as many future cases, hospitalizations and deaths as we can,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

To date, Public Health has identified 105,507 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,402 deaths. In Pacific Palisades, there have been 73 cases and three deaths.

in Health, News
Related Posts
Topanga State Beach. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Local Surf Spot One of Dirtiest Beaches in State

July 1, 2020

Read more
July 1, 2020

Heal the Bay releases annual report By Sam Catanzaro According to Heal the Bay, a surf spot near Pacific Palisades...
Homeless, News, Video

Video: West Los Angeles VA Tent Row

June 30, 2020

Read more
June 30, 2020

What is the deal with the row of tents outside the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus? Learn more in...

St. Vincent Medical Center in central Los Angeles. Photo: Los Angeles County.
Health, News

County Reports Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Count

June 30, 2020

Read more
June 30, 2020

One in every 140 people in the county has the virus and is infectious, say LA County health officials By...
News

County Orders Closures of Beaches Over 4th of July Weekend

June 30, 2020

Read more
June 30, 2020

Fireworks displays also banned in county By Sam Catanzaro After reporting the highest single one-day COVID-19 case count, Los Angeles...
News, Video

Palisades-Malibu YMCA reopens today! Palisades Today – June, 29, 2020

June 29, 2020

Read more
June 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * YMCA reopens today! * Will bars and restaurants remain open? All...
Health, News

Newsom Directs LA County Bars to Close

June 29, 2020

Read more
June 29, 2020

Countywide COVID-19 cases approaching 100,000 By Sam Catanzaro California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the closure of Los Angeles County...

Photo: Michael Owen Baker/LA County.
Health, News

LA Coronavirus Data ‘Showing Concerning Trends’ Health Official Says

June 26, 2020

Read more
June 26, 2020

Countywide cases surpass 90,000, Pacific Palisades currently at 63 cases By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s Director of Public Health says...
News, Video

PPRA calls for postponement of city planning meeting: Palisades Today – June, 22, 2020

June 26, 2020

Read more
June 26, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * PPRA calls for postponement of city planning meeting. * Eviction restrictions...

Scenes from the 2019 Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Fireworks & Parade. Photos: Morgan Genser.
News

Illegal Fireworks Being Used in Pacific Palisades

June 25, 2020

Read more
June 25, 2020

Fireworks show canceled for first time in 70 years By Kerry Slater While the Palisades Fourth of July Fireworks show...
News

With Bars, Salons and More Reopening, COVID-19 Cases Rising

June 23, 2020

Read more
June 23, 2020

By Chad Winthrop Bars and salons have reopened in Los Angles County as public health officials reported for the third...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

String of Palisades Car Break-Ins: Pali Crime Update

June 23, 2020

Read more
June 23, 2020

Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore With summer underway and beaches and trails reopening, a...
News, Video

Missing women last seen in Malibu: Palisades Today – June, 22, 2020

June 23, 2020

Read more
June 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing women last seen in Malibu. * More businesses re-open in...
Homeless, News, Video

Video: Housing LA’s Homeless Under Freeway Underpasses

June 22, 2020

Read more
June 22, 2020

As ordered by a federal judge, Los Angeles will provide housing for almost 7,000 homeless individuals, especially those living under...
News, Video

Howdy’s Sonrisa cafe now open after 5 years: Palisades Today

June 19, 2020

Read more
June 19, 2020

June, 18, 2020 – Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Howdy’s Sonrisa cafe now open after 5...
Health, News

Newsom Orders All Californians to Wear Masks

June 18, 2020

Read more
June 18, 2020

Los Angeles County reports highest daily COVID-19 Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered all Californians to wear...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

digital

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR