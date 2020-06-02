George Floyd protests continue on Westside

By Sam Catanzaro

The National Guard remains in Pacific Palisades protecting Palisades Village from potential looters.

First seen in the Palisades on Sunday evening as looters broke into many businesses in neighboring Santa Monica, personnel remained at the Village Monday evening. Santa Monica Place mall was among locations hit hardest by looters. It appears the looters were separate from the peaceful demonstrators protesting the police killing of George Floyd.

Over the weekend, looters caused damage at The Grove, which is owned by Caruso Affiliated, the owner of Palisades Village as well.

According the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC), the National Guard is expected to remain in the Palisades overnight.

“PPCC has received word from Lisa Cahill, CD11 Palisades-Brentwood Deputy, that the National Guard will again be stationed in the Palisades business district and also in Westwood tonight,” the PPCC wrote in an email.

A curfew is currently in place for the City of Los Angeles until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a group of peaceful protestors briefly blocked northbound traffic on the 405 Freeway at Wilshire Boulevard.