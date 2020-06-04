National Guard Remain in Pacific Palisades as Curfew Lifted

Mayor Eric Garcetti lifts curfew

By Sam Catanzaro

Members of the National Guard remain in Pacific Palisades as many local businesses remain boarded up as peaceful protests and civil unrest continue following the police killing of George Floyd locally and nationwide.

As of Thursday morning, a small contingent of the National Guard was stationed on Swarthmore Avenue and Monument Street at the entrance to Palisades Village.

According to the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC), it is unclear how long the National Guard will remain in Pacific Palisades.

“They indicated that they didn’t know how long they would be deployed.

We don’t have further information on LAPD or other Guard deployment; If we learn of any changes we will try to let the community know,” PPCC wrote in a Thursday afternoon email.

On Thursday morning, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti lifted a evening curfew that had been in place since Saturday.

“I have lifted the curfew in the City of Los Angeles. We remain strongly committed to protecting the right of Angelenos to make their voices heard and ensuring the safety of our community,” Garcetti said.