National Guard Leaves Pacific Palisades

Small contingent on reserve in case of emergency

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that most of the National Guard have left the city.

The National Guard was called into Los Angeles last week with civil unrest and protests underway over the police killing George Floyd. On Sunday, amid widespread looting in Santa Monica, the National Guard arrived on the Westside, including in the Pacific Palisades.

In the Pacific Palisades the troops were primarily stationed at Palisades Village. Malls in the area including Santa Monica Place and the Grove both experienced looting.

According to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, most of the National Guard left on Sunday evening with a small number still stationed nearby until June 10 to provide emergency support if needed.

“I’m proud that our city has been peaceful this week — and that our residents are leading a powerful movement to make Los Angeles more just, equitable, and fair for Black Angelenos, communities of color, and all of our workers, youth, and families,” Garcetti said. “We thank the members of the Guard for their willingness to serve — to ensure the safety of demonstrators, businesses, residents, and everyone in our city.”