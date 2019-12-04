Mercury-Laden Fog Poisoning Coastal Mountain Lions?

An infographic showing the process by which mercury works it way up the food chain and ends up in the system of larger animals like mountain lions. Infographic courtesy Peter Weiss-Penzias.

UC Santa Cruz study compares mercury concentrations of coastal and non-coastal mountain lions

By Sam Catanzaro

A new study recently conducted by researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz suggests that toxic levels of mercury in fog may be poisoning mountain lions in coastal areas.

Researchers found that concentrations of mercury in mountain lions in the Santa Cruz Mountains were three times higher than in mountain lions outside the fog zone.

According to study leader Peter Weiss-Penzias, an environmental toxicologist who has worked extensively studying pollutants in coastal fog, while mercury levels in fog pose no threat to humans, the risk to terrestrial mammals may be more acute. With each level up the food chain, from lichen to deer to mountain lions, mercury concentrations can increase by at least 1,000 times says Weiss-Penzias.

“Lichen don’t have any roots so the presence of elevated methylmercury in lichen must come from the atmosphere,” Weiss-Penzias told UC Santa Cruz news. “Mercury becomes increasingly concentrated in organisms higher up the food chain.”

The study looked at fur and whisker samples from 94 coastal mountain lions and 18 noncoastal lions. Mercury concentrations in the coastal lions averaged around 1,500 parts per billion (ppb), while the noncoastal group averaged about 500 ppb.

Mercury enters the atmosphere through both mining and coal-fired power plants. While the study looked primarily at Central California mountain lions in the Santa Cruz Mountains — a region with a long legacy of prospecting and mercury mines — the study’s authors noted that close proximity to active or former mercury mines is not necessary for mercury to enter to the ecosystem via fog.

“Mercury is a global pollutant,” Weiss-Penzias said. “What’s emitted in China can affect the United States just as much as what’s emitted in the United States.”

In the Santa Monica Mountains, mountain lions are facing further difficulties intensified by an urban habitat. Since the National Park Service launched its study of mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains 17 years ago, five lions have died from rat poison.

Several other lions have been diagnosed with mange, which many researchers believe is linked to rat poisons, though they are unsure of the exact nature of the connection. Some think that the rat poisons weaken the animals’ immune system, making the cats more susceptible to mange.

In addition, several mountain lions have died after being struck by cars while attempting to cross highways and freeways. Those cats who do not cross the freeway are often forced to mate with their own offspring which leads to complications stemming from a smaller genetic pool. To address this, a nearly $100 million wildlife crossing bridge is slated to be completed by 2023 and stretch 200 feet above 10 lanes of the 101 freeway. The new wildlife crossing will give mountain lions of the Santa Monica Mountains safer access to food, open spaces and potential mates.

in Uncategorized
Related Posts
Uncategorized

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

December 2, 2019

Read more
December 2, 2019

Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore. Stolen Vehicle 14700 McKendree Avenue, 11/27/19 at 7:30...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News, Uncategorized

Over 10 Car Break-ins Have Occurred in Palisades Past 2 Weeks: Palisades Crime Update

November 13, 2019

Read more
November 13, 2019

According to a regular crime update submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore, over the...

Will Rogers as “The Cherokee Kid" circa 1910. Photo: National Parks Service.
News, Uncategorized

Will Rogers’ 140th Birthday

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

By Keldine Hull Monday, November 4 marks what would have been Will Rogers’ 140th birthday- the Hollywood legend who lassoed...

Dr. John Condello. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Uncategorized

Longtime Palisades Veterinarian Doctor John Condello Retires

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

 Palisades Animal Clinic doctor retiring after 30 years By Keldine Hull Veterinarian Doctor John Condello, who spent over 30 years...

On the scene of the Palisades Fire Monday. Photo: Jack Berglas (Instagram.com/jack.berglas/.
Uncategorized

Palisades Fire Nears Full Containment

October 25, 2019

Read more
October 25, 2019

Fire 75 percent contained as of Friday morning By Sam Catanzaro After relentless work by firefighters throughout the night, the...
Crime, News, Uncategorized

Man Who Threatened Palisades Students Arrested

October 20, 2019

Read more
October 20, 2019

Aaron Meyer. Photos: Courtesy.

Photo: Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness.
News, Uncategorized

Building Affordable too Costly? Use Existing Units to House Homeless

October 17, 2019

Read more
October 17, 2019

Report released showing cost of developing affordable housing in Los Angeles By Sam Catanzaro As the Los Angeles City Controller...

Aaron Meyer (left) is accused of threatening students near Marquez and Palisades elementary schools. Photos: Nextdoor/Courtesy.
Crime, News, Uncategorized

Criminal Who Threatened Pali Students Still At-Large

October 16, 2019

Read more
October 16, 2019

Arrest warrant out for Aaron Meyer who enticed young girls into car with candy, brandished knife near Pali schools By...

A rendering of a three-story building Calvary Christian School wants to build. Photo: Berliner Architects.
Education, News, Uncategorized

Calvary Christian School Wants to Build 3-story Building, Increase Enrollment and Decrease Parking

October 15, 2019

Read more
October 15, 2019

School to present plans to PPCC land use committee this week By Sam Catanzaro Calvary Christian School wants to build...
News, Uncategorized

Palisades Libary to get Upgraded Bookstore

October 14, 2019

Read more
October 14, 2019

Outdoor area to be converted into bookstore to generate money.  By Keldine Hull  The Palisades Branch Library opened to the...
News, Uncategorized

Announcing Palisades Reads

October 11, 2019

Read more
October 11, 2019

Annual literary event debuts with discussion, “Save One Life, Save the World?” with author Laura Nicole Diamond and homeless advocates ...

P-53 and P-30 both were found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains after ingesting anticoagulant rodenticide poisoning. Photos: NPS.
News, Uncategorized

Two Mountain Lions Die With Rat Poison in Systems

October 10, 2019

Read more
October 10, 2019

5th large cats to die since July By Keldine Hull National Park Service (NPS) officials confirmed on Tuesday that two...

Rangers on bikes and horses are now patrolling the Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: NPS.
News, Uncategorized

Hold Your Horses: Mounted Law Enforcement Coming to SM Mountains

October 7, 2019

Read more
October 7, 2019

By Keldine Hull According to the National Park Service (NPS), beginning October 1, law enforcement rangers began patrolling the Santa...

Kids at the 2018 Yee Haw Day. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Uncategorized

Yee Haw Day at Pali Elementary

October 5, 2019

Read more
October 5, 2019

October 12 Palisades Charter Elementary  By Staff Writer Bring out the boots, hats and lassos as Yee Haw Day returns...

Bobcat B-363 who was killed by a car near Kanan Road last month. Photo: NPS.
News, Uncategorized

Bobcat Killed by Car in Santa Monica Mountains

October 4, 2019

Read more
October 4, 2019

B-363 second large cat to be struck by vehicle in September  By Sam Catanzaro Another large cat in the Santa...

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR