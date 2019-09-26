Meet Pearl Dragon

For the past ten years we have been committed to providing our community with the freshest, highest quality products available.

In that spirit, we want to do more. We are working hard to offer the healthiest, most socially responsible ingredients available. Organic, local, farmer’s market produce, organic free range chicken, and grain fed hormone free natural beef.

Similarly, we are committed to serving the freshest, line and pole caught local seafood that not only tastes spectacular, but also helps us move towards the goal of only supporting responsible and sustainable fishing practices worldwide.

As a part of the Palisades community, we know that health, sustainability and social responsibility are important to our guests because they are important to us, our families and future generations.

Pearl Dragon is proud to offer delicious pan-Asian cuisine in addition to our premium sushi bar and full service cocktail bar.

In your home or ours, from an intimate gathering to a large scale event, let us use our years of expertise to spoil you and your guests. Pearl Dragon can handle all aspects of your event. From rentals, catering staff, and bar set up to live entertainment, we have you covered.

Let us know your needs and we will take care of everything.

