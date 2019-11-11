Marquez Robotics Team Winning, Saving the Ocean

Top left to right: Benjamin Agabra, Brett Rosenblatt, Logan Liu, Eleanor Buckner, Jeffrey Ren, Sabrina Ettus, Beatrice Hudson, Amelia Lee. Bottom, left to right: Samara Gottlieb, Amelia Halpin, Surya Kaplan, Lilou Hashemi, Laleh Pashmforoush. Photos: Courtesy.

Elementary students learning science, competition and teamwork 

By Chad Winthrop

A robotics team of elementary school students in Pacific Palisades is not only winning competitions but also coming up with innovations that could help get rid of pollution in the ocean.  

Marquez Charter Elementary School’s Robtix Team was founded in the 2018-2019 school year and is led by three dedicated teachers: Ms. Akiko Arevalo, Ms. Clare Gardner and Ms. Julie Yoshida and consists of three co-ed teams of 4th and 5th graders. 

“In robotics we do multiple things: programming, building and STEM research. We have also learned to work with a green screen to present our research project. It has been a great learning opportunity. It is very fun but it is also hard work so it is not just fun and games,” said Robtix team member Eleanor Buckner. 

The team has 13 students currently participating in the program divided into teams: Marquez Blue, Red and Yellow that meet after school and participate in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Local District West competitions. 

“This is my second year on the team. I have been learning about engineering and coding robots. If you have a creative mind and you are also competitive, you would like robotics,” said team member Brett Rosenblatt. 

The team’s first LAUSD District West League competition of the year was held at Mark Twain Middle School on Monday, October 7, 2019 in which Marquez ranked 1st, 2nd and 3rd among the 20 teams that competed. As recent as, Monday, November 4th, 2019 Marquez competed in the LAUSD West VEX IQ League and teams Red placed 2nd, Blue placed 4th and Yellow placed 5th. 

“We are learning about teamwork. Our research project is about how robots are helping to get rid of pollution in the ocean.”

Lilou Hashemi and Amelia Halpin

“We are learning about teamwork. Our research project is about how robots are helping to get rid of pollution in the ocean. Driving the robot is frustrating but fun. We learned that practice helps us improve our scores,” said team members Lilou Hashemi and Amelia Halpin. 

In fact, a robotic device that will soon be deployed in the Ballona Creek will do exactly what Hashemi and Halpin were referring to. 

Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn and representatives from the Holland-based nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup recently announces a pilot project designed to sharply reduce the amount of plastic, litter and other trash escaping from the 8.8-mile-long Ballona Creek. The new technology will be the first of its kind in North America, using solar-power engineering to harvest floating waste and debris from a waterway that empties into the Santa Monica Bay and some of LA County’s most popular beaches. During storms, the creek receives an influx of trash and urban runoff from city streets.

Interceptor 002 in the Klang River, Selangor, Malaysia. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup.

“To truly rid the oceans of plastic, we need to both clean up the legacy and close the tap, preventing more plastic from reaching the oceans in the first place. Combining our ocean cleanup technology with the Interceptor, the solutions now exist to address both sides of the equation,” said Boyan Slat, Founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup.

The autonomous Interceptor is the first scalable solution to intercept river plastic pollution and can be deployed around the world. It is capable of extracting 50,000 kg of trash per day – even reaching 100,000 kg per day under optimized conditions. Only two Interceptors are operating throughout the world in Jakarta, Indonesia and Klang, Malaysia.

Tags: , , , , , in Education, News
Related Posts
A California red-legged frog in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photos: National Parks Service.
News

Dozens of Endangered Frogs Found in SM Mountains

November 10, 2019

Read more
November 10, 2019

Red-legged frogs coming back after Woolsey Fire By Keldine Hull Nearly 30 adult California red-legged frogs (Rana draytonil) have been...
News, Real Estate

City Officials, Airbnb Come to Agreement for Home-Sharing Compliance

November 9, 2019

Read more
November 9, 2019

Enforcing new regulations that went into effect Nov. 1 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council has approved an...

A firefighter combats the Palisades Fire. Photo: Jack Berglas (Instagram.com/jack.berglas/.
Fire, News

Learn From Getty Fire and Give Back to First Responders

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Informational town hall this weekend By Sam Catanzaro The Palisades and Getty Fire burned nearly 800 acres combined and destroyed...
News, Video

Palisades dog park at Temescal Gateway? College night at The Getty Villa: Palisades News Westside Local Show – November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local Show – November 8, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.*...

Sonia Vissani-Lesko (left), Chefs for Seniors West Los Angeles franchise owner. Photos: Courtesy.
Lifestyle, News

Serving Homemade Meals With Chefs for Seniors

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

By Keldine Hull Chefs for Seniors offers a unique and tailored dining experience for senior citizens in the comfort of...

Photos: Jeff Ong/Compass.
News, Real Estate

Whoopi Goldberg’s Palisades Mansion Back on Market for Nearly $10M

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

Art Deco style house with a long Hollywood history By Chad Winthrop Whoopi Goldberg’s Pacific Palisades Art Deco mansion on...

Anthony Rauda (left) faces up to life in prison for fatally shooting a man camping with his daughters in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photos: Courtesy.
Crime, News

Man Accused of Murdering Camper in Malibu Faces Life in Prison

November 6, 2019

Read more
November 6, 2019

Anthony Rauda accused of shooting Tristan Beaudette, a man camping with his daughters, attempting to kill 10 others By Sam...
Health, News

Lily the Pink – Helping Women Look Their Best

November 6, 2019

Read more
November 6, 2019

Sandy Allbright’s permanent makeup studio in Brentwood  By Staff Writer For women who want to look their best all the...
News, Video

LAFD town hall fire safety meeting, Getty Villa perfume event: Palisades News Westside Local Show November 4 2019

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local Show November 4 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.* LAFD...

Will Rogers as “The Cherokee Kid" circa 1910. Photo: National Parks Service.
News, Uncategorized

Will Rogers’ 140th Birthday

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

By Keldine Hull Monday, November 4 marks what would have been Will Rogers’ 140th birthday- the Hollywood legend who lassoed...

Dr. John Condello. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Uncategorized

Longtime Palisades Veterinarian Doctor John Condello Retires

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

 Palisades Animal Clinic doctor retiring after 30 years By Keldine Hull Veterinarian Doctor John Condello, who spent over 30 years...
Fire, News

Getty Fire 66% Contained, All Evacuation Orders Lifted

November 1, 2019

Read more
November 1, 2019

Photo: California Highway Patrol.

News, Video

Getty Fire 66% Contained: Palisades News Westside Local Show November 1, 2019

November 1, 2019

Read more
November 1, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local Show November 1, 2019 – special coverage of the #GettyFire, which as of Friday morning has...

A LAFD Station 69 firefighter and his dog after battling the Getty Fire. Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Yi Hu.
Fire, News

Additional Getty Fire Evacuation Orders Lifted as Red Flag Conditions Continue

October 31, 2019

Read more
October 31, 2019

Over 700 acres, 39 percent contained By Sam Catanzaro Mandatory evacuation orders for Pacific Palisades and parts of Brentwood have...

The Getty Fire burns Monday. Photo: Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Fire, News

Palisades Getty Fire Evacuations to Remain Overnight as Firefighters Prepare for Strongest Santa Ana Winds of Year

October 29, 2019

Read more
October 29, 2019

Updated 4:00 p.m. Tuesday Fire over 600 acres threatening over 7,000 structures By Sam Catanzaro The Getty Fire is now...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

Marquez Robotics Team Winning, Saving the Ocean
Top left to right: Benjamin Agabra, Brett Rosenblatt, Logan Liu, Eleanor Buckner, Jeffrey Ren, Sabrina Ettus, Beatrice Hudson, Amelia Lee. Bottom, left to right: Samara Gottlieb, Amelia Halpin, Surya Kaplan, Lilou Hashemi, Laleh Pashmforoush. Photos: Courtesy.
Education

Marquez Robotics Team Winning, Saving the Ocean

by Staff Writer
November 11, 2019
0

Elementary students learning science, competition and teamwork  By Chad Winthrop A robotics team of elementary school students in Pacific Palisades...

Read more

POPULAR