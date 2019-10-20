Man Who Threatened Palisades Students Arrested

Aaron Meyer arrested Friday night

By Sam Catanzaro

Aaron Meyer, a man accused of threatening students near Marquez and Palisades elementary schools, has been arrested say law enforcement officials.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Meyer was arrested on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:10 p.m., booked on Saturday afternoon and is being held on a $50,000 bail. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) West Los Angeles Division say that Meyer was arrested for burglary after breaking into a family member’s house and attempting to steal possessions.

Meyer, who is 26 years old, is believed to have mental issues is alleged to have committed multiple acts of vandalism and threats in the Palisades, including slashing tires, yelling threats, punching a person in a car, using a hammer to break a car window and enticing young girls into his car with candy and committing elder abuse, according to LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michale Moore. Some of these incidents occurred near both Palisades and Marquez elementary schools; several incidents were never reported and some were reported and then dropped, Moore says.

On September 12, Meyer was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of knife-threatening and was identified in a line-up, but following City Attorney (DA) procedures, he was released without bail and asked to return for a later appearance to resolve the matter. When Meyer did not appear an arrest warrant was issued for him.