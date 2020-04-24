Man Arrested for Trying to Set Fire at Pali Business: Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes is a man who arrested for arson after attempting to set a fire at a business.

Stolen Vehicle

600 Hightree Rd, 4/20/20 between 9:40 AM and 10:40 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.

17200 Sunset, between 4/13/20 at 5 PM and 4/16/20 at 2 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

Burglary

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, between 4/10/20 at 3:30 PM and 4/13/20 at 10 AM. The suspects (#1 male white, 5’8″ 130 lb, #2 male white, 6′ 140 lb) pried a door lock to enter victim’s business and took wine.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

17200 Sunset, between 3/22/20 at 3 PM and 3/23/20 at 7 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a pillow, clothing, and a hat.

Will Rogers State Park Rd, 3/24/20 between 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM. The suspect punched a lock to enter victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, money, and credit cards.

17200 Sunset, between 4/3/20 at 8 PM and 4/5/20 at 11 PM. The suspect pried open a door to enter victim’s vehicle and took an iPad, tools, and a key.

Sunset/Los Liones, 4/14/20 between 1:30 PM and 2:45 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and credit cards.

Sunset/Via De La Paz, 4/11/20 at 7 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and credit cards.

600 Hightree Rd, 4/20/20 between 9:45 AM and 10:45 AM. The suspect entered and ransacked victim’s vehicle but did not take any property.

Theft

17000 Sunset, 3/23/20 at 5:30 AM. The suspect (male) took victim’s surfboard from an apartment parking lot.

800 Iliff St, between 4/7/20 at 8 PM and 4/8/20 at 9 AM. The suspect (male, black hair) took packages from victim’s front porch.

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 4/11/20 at 5 PM. The suspect (male Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’8″ 200 lb, 30 years) entered victim’s business, took food items, and fled without paying.

800 Haverford, 4/14/20 between 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM. The suspect took victim’s bicycle from a parking garage.

800 Via De La Paz, 4/17/20 at 12:22 PM. The suspects (#1 female black, black hair, 5’6″ 160 lb, 50 years, #2 female black, black hair, 5’5″ 150 lb, 50 years) grabbed victim’s purse and fled the location.

Vandalism

15200 Sunset, 4/8/20 at 11:40 AM. A 30 year old male was arrested for vandalism after damaging victim’s business signs.

Sunset/Allenford, 4/16/20 at 5:11 PM. A 23 year old male was arrested for vandalism after throwing a rock a victim’s vehicle and smashing a window.

Arson

Chautauqua/Sunset, 4/15/20 at 8:40 AM. A 40-year-old male was arrested for arson after setting a fire at a nearby business.

