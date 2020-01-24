Making School Year Longer to Account for Fire?

Palisades Charter High School Board of Trustees discusses extending calendar

By Chad Winthrop

Are fires a part of the normal weather pattern in Pacific Palisades? This was a central point of discussion at a recent meeting in which the possibility of extending the school calendar was raised to account for days missed due to fires.

At the January 14 Palisades Charter High School Board of Trustees meeting, a topic of discussion was if fires are part of the normal weather pattern. For the past three years, wildfires have interrupted the normal schedule at Pali High and to account for such missed days, the Board is considering adding days to the school calendar.

The current Pali High calendar is 175 days. Days that are under consideration to be added to the school year are December 18 and June 10, according to the Pali Post.

Changing the school calendar at Pali High would require amending the school’s charter, an action that would have to be approved by the Los Angeled Unified School District.

According to Pali High principal Dr. Chris Lee via the Post, under state law, if a school experiences consistent closures for five years in a row due to fires, emergency closures must be implemented.

No vote or action was taken by the Board of Trustees on January 14.