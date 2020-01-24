Making School Year Longer to Account for Fire?

The Palisades Fire burns this past fall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Palisades Charter High School Board of Trustees discusses extending calendar

By Chad Winthrop

Are fires a part of the normal weather pattern in Pacific Palisades? This was a central point of discussion at a recent meeting in which the possibility of extending the school calendar was raised to account for days missed due to fires.

At the January 14 Palisades Charter High School Board of Trustees meeting, a topic of discussion was if fires are part of the normal weather pattern. For the past three years, wildfires have interrupted the normal schedule at Pali High and to account for such missed days, the Board is considering adding days to the school calendar.

The current Pali High calendar is 175 days. Days that are under consideration to be added to the school year are December 18 and June 10, according to the Pali Post.

Changing the school calendar at Pali High would require amending the school’s charter, an action that would have to be approved by the Los Angeled Unified School District.

According to Pali High principal Dr. Chris Lee via the Post, under state law, if a school experiences consistent closures for five years in a row due to fires, emergency closures must be implemented.

No vote or action was taken by the Board of Trustees on January 14.

in Education, Fire, News, Uncategorized
Related Posts
News, Video

What to do about mental health and homelessness? Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 23, 2020

January 24, 2020

Read more
January 24, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * What to do about mental health and homelessness?* Qi...
Uncategorized

SB 50 Revival Sought, With Big Changes

January 24, 2020

Read more
January 24, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Every time Scott Wiener amends his SB 50 plan to force much higher housing density on...

The Palisades Fire burns in October. Photo: LAFD.
Fire, News

A Hundred Years of Wildfires in the Santa Monica Mountains

January 21, 2020

Read more
January 21, 2020

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Historical Society Since its early beginning natural chaparral, indigenous Oaks and Sycamores have surrounded Pacific...

City officials and community leaders at the unveiling of Arnie Wishnick Way. Photos: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
News

Arnie Wishnick Way Now Official

January 21, 2020

Read more
January 21, 2020

City official designate segment of Antioch Street By Sam Catanzaro A Pacific Palisades community hero who passed away last year...
News, Video

Brendon Irbe buys Palisades home worth 13.3 Million: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 20, 2020

January 20, 2020

Read more
January 20, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Brendon Irbe buys Palisades home worth 13.3 Million.* Listening...
News

MLK Day Events Near Pacific Palisades

January 20, 2020

Read more
January 20, 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed Monday with numerous events planned throughout Los Angeles honoring Martin Luther King...

"The utility company blackouts that accompanied the first severe blast of the fall fire season in October quickly became the signal events of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first year in office, triggering the most heated public response and causing more public inconvenience than any others," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Fire, News, Opinion

Newsom’s First Year: ‘Biggest Problem’ Unresolved

January 17, 2020

Read more
January 17, 2020

By Tom Elias, Brentwood News Columnist The utility company blackouts that accompanied the first severe blast of the fall fire season in...
News, Video

Grand theft auto crime on the rise? Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 17, 2020

January 17, 2020

Read more
January 17, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Grand theft auto crime on the rise?* Independent film...

Photo: PPTFH.
Homeless, News

Volunteer for the Palisades Homeless Count

January 17, 2020

Read more
January 17, 2020

By Chad Winthrop The Palisades homeless count is coming up and the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) is...

Palisades High School tennis coach Bud Kling. Photo: Lesly Hall.
News, Sports

Pali’s Bud Kling Named California Boys Tennis Coach of the Year

January 16, 2020

Read more
January 16, 2020

Longtime tennis coach honored By Chad Winthrop Palisades High School tennis coach Bud Kling has been selected as the 2018-2019...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

January 15, 2020

Read more
January 15, 2020

Laptops stolen from local business, among other crimes Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Burglary 16100 Sunset Boulevard, 1/9/20...
News, Video

Palisades homeless count 2020: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 13, 2020

January 14, 2020

Read more
January 14, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Palisades homeless count 2020* Backcountry navigation course from...

The intersection of Palisades Drive and Palisades Circle near where a woman crashed into a tree Friday. Photo: Google.
News

Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Palisades Crash

January 12, 2020

Read more
January 12, 2020

Car collides into tree Friday in Pacific Palisades By Sam Catanzaro A woman who crashed into a tree Friday in...
News, Video

Michelle Pfeiffer sells Palisades home: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 10, 2020

January 10, 2020

Read more
January 10, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  Michelle Pfeiffer sells Palisades home. New comedy night at...

A car overturned on Sunset Boulevard Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Car Flips on Sunset Boulevard

January 9, 2020

Read more
January 9, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro A car flipped today at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Will Rogers State Park Road. According...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

ISSU!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR