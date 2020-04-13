Los Angeles Unified School Closure Extended

Superintendent says grades will not be lowered

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles school facilities will remain closed for the remainder of the school year as learning will continue remotely with one important change.

In a Monday video update, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Superintendent Austin Beutner announced that the remainder of the school year will be completed in the current, remote fashion. Summer school will be held in a similar manner, as well.

Beautner’s announcement came a month after LAUSD closed all schools in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“When we made that decision there were 50 known cases of the virus in the Los Angeles area, and none had any connection to our school community. Since then the number of cases has increased 200 fold. Health authorities know a good deal more about the virus then they did just weeks ago. It is more contagious than they initially thought and it can be transmitted by individuals who show no symptoms. The path to reopening school facilities is not known at this time despite any speculation you may hear,” Beautner said. “We will not reopen school facilities until state and local health authorities tell us how it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

According to Beautner, for high school seniors, this will mean virtual graduation.

“More work needs to be done to help the class of 2020 get college acceptances confirmed, financial aid secured, and a summer plan completed to make sure they reach the next step on their journey. And for those students who are a few credits short, educators are working with our community college partners to make sure no student slips between the cracks.” Beutner said. “We will not allow the closure of school facilities to close the doors of opportunity for young adults earning a high school diploma.”

Grades will continue to be issued for the reminder for the year with an important caveat: students will not see their existing grades drop.

“Students can work to improve their grades but we don’t want to penalize those who may not have access to technology or may be experiencing difficulties at home,” Beuatner said.

It is unclear if these rules apply to charter schools like Palisades Charter High School. Palisades News has reached out to LAUSD for clarification, but the district could not immediately be reached

According to Beuatner, LAUSD will be offering four-week blocks of study for students over the summer at all levels with a focus on literacy, fluency in math and critical thinking.

Beutner said the LAUSD is working with Amazon to improve online connections for students, as the original platform was not developed to handle 500,000 people using simultaneously.

According to Beautner, around $4.5 million has been raised to aid in providing over 7 million meals for families through LAUSD’s Grab and Go program.

To donate, text NEED to 76278 or visit lastudentsmostinneed.org to donate and for more information.

in Education, News
Related Posts
Dr. Barbara Ferrer at a press briefing Friday. Photo: LA County.
Health, News

Stay at Home Order Extended for LA County

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Over 8,000 cases countywide By Sam Catanzaro Over 30 Pacific Palisades residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...
News, Uncategorized

Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Addresses Homeless Shelter

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

The following is a letter sent by the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) on a temporary emergency homeless...

Photo: County of Los Angeles.
News

City Expanding Free COVID-19 Testing

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

13 testing sites across the region By Staff Writer The City is expanding its free COVID-19 testing, which has been...

Photo: Kai McNamee.
News

Bird Fires 400 Workers in Single Video Call

April 7, 2020

Read more
April 7, 2020

Scooter company lays off over 400 employees in a single video conference By Sam Catanzaro Recently Bird laid off over...

COVID-19 rates on the Westside as of April 6. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
News

‘Skip Shopping’ County Health Director Advises

April 7, 2020

Read more
April 7, 2020

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether” By Sam Catanzaro...
News

PPCC Raises Questions About Pali Homeless Shelter

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

The following is a letter sent by the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) on a proposed emergency homeless shelter slated...

The Palisades Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
News

Pali Farmers Market Update

April 3, 2020

Read more
April 3, 2020

New measures in place to prevent spread of COVID-19 By Kerry Slater No samples, no touching! Many farmers markets on...
News, Video

Edify TV: The Westside Without Us

April 2, 2020

Read more
April 2, 2020

In normal times, traffic and crowds are a constant on the Westside but stay at home orders have changed all...

Photo: Big Blue Bus (Facebook).
News

Two Big Blue Bus Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

March 31, 2020

Read more
March 31, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Two Big Blue Bus drivers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Santa Monica bus...

Pacific Palisades Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
News

Images of Crowded Los Angeles Farmers Markets Prompts Closures

March 31, 2020

Read more
March 31, 2020

All City of Los Angeles farmers markets temporarily closed By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is suspending farmers...

Photo: Google.
News, Uncategorized

Palisades Gelson’s Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 30, 2020

Read more
March 30, 2020

Los Angeles COVID-19 count over 2,000 By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Gelson’s was closed temporarily after an employee tested...

Photo: LA County.
News

County Shuts Down Beaches

March 27, 2020

Read more
March 27, 2020

County orders all beaches, trailheads to close By Sam Catanzaro County officials have closed beaches to help slow the spread...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Farmers Markets During COVID-19

March 27, 2020

Read more
March 27, 2020

Many Westside farmers markets remain open for business during the COVID-19 outbreak. Hear from vendors and patrons in this video...

Data: LA County Department of Public Health.
Health, News

County: Be Prepared to Isolate, Quarantine

March 25, 2020

Read more
March 25, 2020

LA County COVID-19 cases over 1,000 By Sam Catanzaro The director of public health for Los Angeles County is advising...
News, Video

Video: Puff Puff, Don’t Pass

March 24, 2020

Read more
March 24, 2020

“People are buying [it] like they are buying toilet paper.” While the economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, one...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR