Los Angeles Parks to Close Easter Sunday

Palisades Recreation Center. Photo: Google Maps.

Over 7,500 COVID-19 cases in LA County

By Sam Catanzaro

The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for Easter Sunday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Wednesday Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that all City of Los Angeles parks will be closed to the public for more than 24 hours beginning Saturday evening. The move comes ahead of Easter Sunday, to help encourage Angelenos to remain in their homes to spread the slow of COVID-19.

“I know this is a time of the year when many of our families and friends celebrate Easter by getting together outdoors –– and we just can’t take any chances right now,” said Mayor Garcetti. “The holidays are special moments in our lives, but we’re all safer at home. Let’s create new memories and traditions this year, so that we can flatten the curve, save lives, and look forward to seeing each other again when it’s safe.”

Currently, trailheads, recreation centers and all City park amenities are closed –– with parks open only for walking or jogging. On Wednesday, the Mayor directed the Department of Recreation and Parks to fully close all parks beginning the evening of Saturday, April 11 through the morning of Monday, April 13. Restrooms in parks will remain open during normal hours.

Westside COVID-19 rates as of April 8. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed 29 new deaths and 620 new cases of COVID-19. According to Public Health, 31 of these cases are in Pacific Palisades. This makes the COVID-19 rate per 100,000 people in Pacific Palisades 146.45.

Public Health has noted that everyone should wear cloth face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining or providing essential supplies and services. Individuals should use a clean face covering anytime they will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces.

in Uncategorized
Related Posts
News, Uncategorized

Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Addresses Homeless Shelter

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

The following is a letter sent by the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) on a temporary emergency homeless...

Photo: Google.
News, Uncategorized

Palisades Gelson’s Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 30, 2020

Read more
March 30, 2020

Los Angeles COVID-19 count over 2,000 By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Gelson’s was closed temporarily after an employee tested...

2nd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Uncategorized

Homeless Shelter Coming to Palisades

March 24, 2020

Read more
March 24, 2020

Garcetti orders 13 city recreation centers to be used to house the homeless COVID-19 crisis. By Sam Catanzaro An emergency...

Julie Heldman. Photos: Twitter.
News, Sports, Uncategorized

Palisadian Julie Heldman Discusses Memoir

February 11, 2020

Read more
February 11, 2020

Thu, Feb. 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM The Friends of the Library speaker series will present long-time Palisadian Julie Heldman,...
News, Uncategorized

Mother Puma Discovered in Santa Monica Mountains

January 30, 2020

Read more
January 30, 2020

New cat added to 18-year mountain lion study  By Sam Catanzaro A new mountain lion has been discovered in the...
Uncategorized

SB 50 Revival Sought, With Big Changes

January 24, 2020

Read more
January 24, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Every time Scott Wiener amends his SB 50 plan to force much higher housing density on...

The Palisades Fire burns this past fall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, Fire, News, Uncategorized

Making School Year Longer to Account for Fire?

January 24, 2020

Read more
January 24, 2020

Palisades Charter High School Board of Trustees discusses extending calendar By Chad Winthrop Are fires a part of the normal...

Photo: California Policy Lab
Homeless, News, Uncategorized

Better Data to Prevent People From Becoming Homeless?

December 24, 2019

Read more
December 24, 2019

Nearly half of instances of homelessness predicted in study By Sam Catanzaro Researchers at UCLA recently were able to accurately...

Billy and Janice Crystal with Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Photos: Morgan Genser.
Lifestyle, News, Uncategorized

61st Annual Palisades Ho Ho Ho!

December 20, 2019

Read more
December 20, 2019

Holiday fun returns to the Palisades  By Chad Winthrop  On Sunday, December 15 the 61st Annual Pacific Palisades Community Ho...

Left: Clara and Ewan McGregor. Right: Brentwood Country Club. Photos: Facebook/Google.
News, Uncategorized

Brentwood Country Club Denies Ewan McGregor’s Daughter’s Animal Cruelty Accusations

December 19, 2019

Read more
December 19, 2019

“This story is totally fabricated,” says the club in response to claims of animal cruelty By Sam Catanzaro Brentwood Country...

P-78 and P-79, the newest additions to the Santa Monica Mountain's mountain lion population. Photos: NPS.
News, Uncategorized

Meet P-78 and P-79: Newest Members of Local Mountain Lion Population

December 18, 2019

Read more
December 18, 2019

Two new cats in the Santa Monica Mountains By Sam Catanzaro Two new mountain lions have been added to the...

Col. Dick Littlestone and wife Doris. Photo: Courtesy Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
News, Uncategorized

Longtime Palisades Resident Named Veteran of the Year

December 6, 2019

Read more
December 6, 2019

Col. Dick Littlestone honored for service to the country by LA City Council By Sam Catanzaro A longtime Pacific Palisades...

A storm drain in Pacific Palisades empties into the ocean following heavy rainfall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Uncategorized

County Issues Water Quality Advisory

December 5, 2019

Read more
December 5, 2019

Major rainfall leads to increase levels of bacteria in ocean By Sam Catanzaro Following major rainfall this week, Los Angeles...

An infographic showing the process by which mercury works it way up the food chain and ends up in the system of larger animals like mountain lions. Infographic courtesy Peter Weiss-Penzias.
Uncategorized

Mercury-Laden Fog Poisoning Coastal Mountain Lions?

December 4, 2019

Read more
December 4, 2019

UC Santa Cruz study compares mercury concentrations of coastal and non-coastal mountain lions By Sam Catanzaro A new study recently...
Uncategorized

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

December 2, 2019

Read more
December 2, 2019

Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore. Stolen Vehicle 14700 McKendree Avenue, 11/27/19 at 7:30...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR