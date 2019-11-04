Longtime Palisades Veterinarian Doctor John Condell Retires

Dr. John Condello. Photo: Courtesy.

 Palisades Animal Clinic doctor retiring after 30 years

By Keldine Hull

Veterinarian Doctor John Condello, who spent over 30 years at the Palisades Animal Clinic caring for Pacific Palisades’ furry friends, has retired.

In an open letter to the community, Condello wrote, “This was not a decision that was easily reached. I am now 71 years old. While I am in relatively good health my wife would greatly benefit from having me home to help her out.” Condello continued, “Because this has been the case for the last few years you will have noticed that I have had to both greatly reduce my clinic hours as well as reduce the types of services I offered.”

Condello also added that one of the main reasons why he continued his practice was because he couldn’t find anyone to take his place that shared the same care and compassion his clients were accustomed to.

Longtime friends, Drs. Dean and Dana Graulich, offered to step in and take over his practice. “I know, without a doubt, you will be very pleased,” Condello continued. “Many of you already used their clinic in the past, and clients have frequently told me how much they loved the care their pets have received from these doctors.”

Palisades Animal Clinic is currently closed during upgrades to the clinic and equipment, including the addition of a new x-ray machine. Someone will still be available to answer calls, refill medications, and provide medical care. Clients can contact Malibu Coast Animal Hospital for information.

Condello added, “While this will be a positive change for all, rest assured that I will deeply miss all you.”

