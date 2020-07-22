Local Restaurant and Lounge Sees Handful of Positive COVID-19 Cases

Moonshadows in Malibu. Photo: Google Maps.

Nine confirmed COVID-19 cases at Malibu’s Moonshadows

By Sam Catanzaro

A handful of employees at a local restaurant and lounge have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to county public health data.

Nine employees at Moonshadows–the popular restaurant and cocktail lounge on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu–have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health). Six of these cases are symptomatic and three are unsymptomatic data shows.

Palisades News has reached out to Moonshadows–which is open at the time of publishing–asking about any measures implemented in the wake of the positive cases and in addition if any of the employees who tested positive came into contact with costumers. The restaurant did “see” a Facebook message sent to them but has not responded at the time of publishing.

Other Westside restaurants with confirmed COVID-19 cases include Javier’s Restaurant in Century City (13 symptomatic, 3 unsymptomatic), Shake Shack in Century City (3 symptomatic, 0 unsymptomatic), Senor G’s in Playa Del Rey (5 symptomatic, 0 unsymptomatic) and Spago Beverly Hills (3 symptomatic, 0 unsymptomatic).

in Health, News
Related Posts
Alessandro Caso of Pali High lacrosse in action during the 2019 season. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News, Sports

High School Sports Season Pushed Back Until Winter

July 22, 2020

Read more
July 22, 2020

All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December By Sam Catanzaro High school sports in Los Angeles and...
News, Video

High Schooler Catches Thresher Shark Off Malibu Pier: Palisades Today – July, 20, 2020

July 21, 2020

Read more
July 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * High Schooler Catches Thresher Shark Off Malibu Pier * How Schools...
Health, News

Garcetti Warns Los Angeles on Brink of New Stay-at-Home Order

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Countywide hospitalizations top record By Sam Catanzaro As cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise countywide, Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Spree of Stolen Vehicles: Palisades Crime Update

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore In a period of a little over 24 hours, four vehicles were...

Photo: LA County (Flickr).
Health, News

LA County Reports New High of Coronavirus Cases Reported in a Day

July 17, 2020

Read more
July 17, 2020

Los Angeles County reports over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro With the prospect of a second stay-at-home...
News, Video

New Luxury Property Listing: Palisades Today – July, 16, 2020

July 17, 2020

Read more
July 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Luxury Property Listing * Los Angeles Headed for Another Shutdown?...

A brush fire burns near Big Rock Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.
Fire, News

Fire Put out Near Big Rock

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Brush fire breaks out Thursday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters put out a brush fire that broke out in southern...
Health, News

County Sees Highest Number of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Ever as New Stay-at-Home Order ‘Not off the Table’

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Over 2,000 people currently hospitalized By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County reported Wednesday the highest number of new COVID-19...
News, Video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Burger King Employee Dies from COVID-19

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

A transgender woman employee of a Santa Monica Burger King died from COVID-19 but the fast food chain is allegedly...
News, Video

Edify TV: Renaming UCLA Steps

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

Learn about calls to rename an iconic set of steps at UCLA in this video made possible by School of Rock.
News, Video

Ride Share Scooters During Covid-19.

July 14, 2020

Read more
July 14, 2020

Scooters are still around during the COVID-19 pandemic but are people wearing masks? Hear from riders in this video made...
News, Video

Community Opposes New Development on Sunset Blvd: Palisades Today – July, 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Community Opposes New Development on Sunset Blvd * Uber Lets Drivers...

Paul Revere Middle School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Los Angele Unified Announces Remote Start to School Year

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

School year to begin August 18 By Sam Catanzaro Four months after Los Angeles schools closed classrooms due to the...

Riviera Country Club. Photo: Palisades News Archives.
News

Palisades Country Club Receives Multimillion-Dollar PPP Loan While Collecting Full Dues

July 11, 2020

Read more
July 11, 2020

$2.5 to $5 million Paycheck Protection Program loan goes to Riviera Country Club By Sam Catanzaro An elite Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

“Off Their Plates” non-profit helping feed healthcare workers: Palisades Today – July, 9, 2020

July 10, 2020

Read more
July 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Off Their Plates” non-profit helping feed healthcare workers. * Possible new...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR