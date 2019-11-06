Lily the Pink – Helping Women Look Their Best

Sandy Allbright’s permanent makeup studio in Brentwood 

By Staff Writer

For women who want to look their best all the time, a brow artist’s boutique studio in Brentwood offers the perfect solution. 

Lily The Pink, established by Sandy Allbright, a talented Los Angeles brow artist at the chic Sola Salon Studios on Wilshire Boulevard in Brentwood, creates, through permanent makeup and  microblading, the ideal eyebrow that perfectly enhances her client’s unique facial features.

“Permanent makeup is for women who want to look their best all the time. For women who struggle with traditional makeup. For working moms who would like to save time every day. For active people: swimmers, divers, tennis players, sailors, gym-goers, hikers etc. For women who like to travel, its such a hassle to lug around makeup and mirrors. For people who have lost eyebrow hair due to alopecia and chemotherapy,” Allbright, said. “Every client is a unique individual with different aesthetics, bone structure and skin. We custom design the permanent makeup to naturally beautify each face while collaborating very closely with the client to make sure she is 100 percent happy before we begin.” 

According to Allbright, eyebrows are vitally important to the overall aesthetic of the face and can make or break a look. There is no need to appear tired or unpolished or spend hours trying to get brows even and symmetrical looking, permanent makeup is the perfect answer to this daily dilemma. Out of the many brow artists in the Los Angeles metro area, Allbright and Lily The Pink stands out for its attention to detail and professionalism at her sanitary, spotless, clean and OSHA compliant studio. 

“Lily the Pink is my passion. It merges my love of make-up and my love for helping people look and feel beautiful. As an eyebrow challenged individual, I found myself having to face the day with a startlingly bare forehead or spend hours (yes, hours) getting my eyebrows to even look like actual eyebrows. I knew there had to be a better way,” Allbright said. “Enter the amazing world of permanent makeup and microblading. When I saw what could be done with this miraculous art form I was floored, I had to be a part of it, I had found my raison d’être.” 

Permanent makeup is less invasive than traditional tattooing and lasts between 1-3 years and Allbright works with only the highest quality pigments especially formulated for the face.

“Permanent makeup has come a long way in the last five years, gone are the days of harsh and unnatural looking permanent makeup, we at Lily the Pink specialize in soft and natural-looking work that looks just like regular well-applied makeup except it does not smudge or smear or come off at the most inconvenient of times. It is a perfect marriage of art and science.” 

Allbright, who has lived in Santa Monica for 16 years, needless to say, loves her work and also serving her own community. 

“I am so glad to be able to serve the Westside with my talent in permanent makeup, I love this wonderful, active and engaged community and am excited to elevate their lives with my expertise. My aesthetic is natural, I want my clients to feel beautiful and confident and for people to not even realize that they had anything done, Allbright said. “So natural no-one will know but you.”

For more information about Lily the Pink, visit LilyThePink.com, call (310) 592-6337 and follow on Facebook @lilylovespink, Instagram @lilythepinkla and at https://www.yelp.com/biz/lily-the-pink-permanent-makeup-la-los-angeles

in Health, News
