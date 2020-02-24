LAFD Rescue Horse That Fled From Will Rogers

Horse bucks rider, flees into Santa Monica Mountains on Saturday

By Sam Catanzaro

After a horse bucked a rider at Will Rogers State Park and fled over the weekend, the LAFD went deep into the Santa Monica Mountains to rescue the animal.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), a little before 5 p.m. on Saturday, a horse rider at Will Rogers State Park was bucked from their saddle by the horse they were riding.

The rider, whose name, age and gender is unspecified, suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The horse could not be located, according to the LAFD.

“LAFD crews hiked into remote and rugged terrain of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area shortly after 6 PM, to discover the apparently uninjured horse under a canopy of vegetation,” LAFD said in a media release.

LAFD personnel proceeded to calm the horse and assist it in walking toward a trail and to safety.

An LAFD helicopter hovered illuminating the scene with its 30 million candlepower “Night Sun” spotlight.