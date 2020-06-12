LAFD Perform Aerial Rescue of Hiker in Pacific Palisades

By Staff Writer

A hiker was hoisted to safety by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) in Pacific Palisades.

According to the LAFD, the incident was reported on June 10 at 4:09PM; near 17400 W Camino De Yatasto in Pacific Palisades involving a hiker at the Santa Ynez Canyon Trail.

Firefighters located an injured hiker, a 22-year-old female, unable to walk due to a non-life-threatening lower extremity injury. LAFD Air Ops conducted for a hoist operation to rescue the hiker.

Last month the LAFD conducted a similar rescue near Rivas Canyon Trail and Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades.

Trails reopened in LA County on May 9 with guidelines in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 along with reduced capacity for certain parking lots.