LA County Reports New High of Coronavirus Cases Reported in a Day

Photo: LA County (Flickr).

Los Angeles County reports over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19

By Sam Catanzaro

With the prospect of a second stay-at-home order looming, Los Angeles County health officials reported Thursday the greatest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, for the second time this week.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed 59 new deaths and 4,592 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new cases, surpassing the count from July 14. Over the last 48 hours there have been 7,350 new cases, according to Public Health.

“This week we’ve hit concerning milestones. We have reported the most cases in a single day, the most hospitalizations and tragically high death numbers. Each case represents a person that is capable of, and in all probability is, infecting at least one other person. If you do the math, it is easy to see why the alarm. In a matter of weeks, the 4,600 positive cases today could lead to over 18,000 infected people in a few weeks. And this is just from one day of new cases. Without aggressive action on the part of every person, we will not get back to slowing the spread,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

To date, Public Health has identified 147,468 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,988 deaths. In Pacific Palisades, there have been 88 cases and 3 deaths among residents.

At a press conference Wednesday, Ferrer was asked if Los Angeles County planned on implementing a new stay-at-home order and responded by saying such action is not off the table.

“We can’t take anything off the table. We have to do everything we can to protect the health care system. Do we want to go back to a Safer-At home order? Absolutely not,” Ferrer said.

in Health, News
Related Posts
News, Video

New Luxury Property Listing: Palisades Today – July, 16, 2020

July 17, 2020

Read more
July 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Luxury Property Listing * Los Angeles Headed for Another Shutdown?...

A brush fire burns near Big Rock Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.
Fire, News

Fire Put out Near Big Rock

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Brush fire breaks out Thursday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters put out a brush fire that broke out in southern...
Health, News

County Sees Highest Number of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Ever as New Stay-at-Home Order ‘Not off the Table’

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Over 2,000 people currently hospitalized By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County reported Wednesday the highest number of new COVID-19...
News, Video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Burger King Employee Dies from COVID-19

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

A transgender woman employee of a Santa Monica Burger King died from COVID-19 but the fast food chain is allegedly...
News, Video

Edify TV: Renaming UCLA Steps

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

Learn about calls to rename an iconic set of steps at UCLA in this video made possible by School of Rock.
News, Video

Ride Share Scooters During Covid-19.

July 14, 2020

Read more
July 14, 2020

Scooters are still around during the COVID-19 pandemic but are people wearing masks? Hear from riders in this video made...
News, Video

Community Opposes New Development on Sunset Blvd: Palisades Today – July, 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Community Opposes New Development on Sunset Blvd * Uber Lets Drivers...

Paul Revere Middle School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Los Angele Unified Announces Remote Start to School Year

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

School year to begin August 18 By Sam Catanzaro Four months after Los Angeles schools closed classrooms due to the...

Riviera Country Club. Photo: Palisades News Archives.
News

Palisades Country Club Receives Multimillion-Dollar PPP Loan While Collecting Full Dues

July 11, 2020

Read more
July 11, 2020

$2.5 to $5 million Paycheck Protection Program loan goes to Riviera Country Club By Sam Catanzaro An elite Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

“Off Their Plates” non-profit helping feed healthcare workers: Palisades Today – July, 9, 2020

July 10, 2020

Read more
July 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Off Their Plates” non-profit helping feed healthcare workers. * Possible new...
Homeless, News, Video

Edify TV: Veterans Row

July 8, 2020

Read more
July 8, 2020

“It’s really devastating. We Veterans serve in this country and this is what we get,” says a U.S. Army Veteran...

Brian Thomas Cruz. Photo: Megan's Law.
Crime, News

Man Sentenced for Carjacking, Kidnapping in Pacific Palisades Crime Spree

July 7, 2020

Read more
July 7, 2020

By Staff Writer A 50-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 141 years to life in state prison after being convicted...
News, Video

Video: Santa Monica Mask Fines

July 7, 2020

Read more
July 7, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has authorized fines of up to $1,000 for failing to wear a mask. Learn more...
News, Video

California Condor Squadron seeking support for WWII planes: Palisades Today – July, 6, 2020

July 7, 2020

Read more
July 7, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * California Condor Squadron seeking support for WWII planes. *Covid-19 surge creates...

A suspect wanted by the LAPD for stealing a security camera in Pacific Palisades. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Police Search for Man Who Stole Palisades Security Camera

July 6, 2020

Read more
July 6, 2020

Man steals camera from exterior of house on Castellammare Drive By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a man wanted...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR