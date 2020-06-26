LA Coronavirus Data ‘Showing Concerning Trends’ Health Official Says

Photo: Michael Owen Baker/LA County.

Countywide cases surpass 90,000Pacific Palisades currently at 63 cases

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles County’s Director of Public Health says that novel coronavirus (COVID-19) data is “showing concerning trends” as businesses and public space have reopened.

“For the last few weeks businesses and public spaces have reopened, and many more people have been out and around others. As you may be aware, the data is now showing concerning trends. This week we have seen cases increase, hospitalizations increase, and the positivity rate for testing increase,” said Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health) Director on Thursday reporting 42 new deaths and 2,012 new cases of COVID-19.

As of Thursday Public Health has identified 91,467 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,246 deaths. 94 percent percent of people who died had underlying health conditions, according to Public Health.

In Pacific Palisades, there have been 63 cases and 3 deaths among residents.

Over the past few weeks bars, restaurants, salons and many public spaces have reopened, which health officials say is increasing community spread across the county.

“The recent increase in daily cases and rates of positive test results indicates that there is more community spread of COVID-19 in LA County,” Ferrer said.

In addition, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases among younger individuals.

“The average age of the people who are infected, including those who are newly infected, is trending younger than before,” Ferrer said.

in Health, News
