Illegal Fireworks Being Used in Pacific Palisades

Fireworks show canceled for first time in 70 years

By Kerry Slater

While the Palisades Fourth of July Fireworks show has been canceled, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has acknowledged the increased use of illegal fireworks in the Pacific Palisades and is encouraging residents to report such activity.

“I’ve received several emails regarding illegal fireworks being used in the Palisades,” said LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore.

Residents who hear illegal fireworks are encouraged to visit https://complaint.lacity.org/Complaint/fireworks/ to report such incidents.

The use of illegal fireworks is rising across Los Angeles and the nation.

Last week, a truckload of illegal fireworks worth at around $10,000 was seized by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Carson.

According to a national survey conducted by Orlando Health, more than 2 in 5 Americans intend on purchasing their own fireworks this year, including around 16 percent who say that’s directly a result of the COVID-19 cancellations.

In May, is was announced that for the first time in over 70 years, Pacific Palisades’ annual 4th of July parade, fireworks and run will not be held due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

For more information about the Fourth of July festivities in the Pacific Palisades, visit www.Palisades4th.com.