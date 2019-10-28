Horror Movies Filmed in Pacific Palisades

By Keldine Hull

Approximately 24,000 people reside in Pacific Palisades, an idyllic community known for its breathtaking ocean views and beautiful homes. The perfect backdrop to over 200 television shows and movies filmed there, in the spirit of Halloween, here’s a look at some of the horror movies and thrillers filmed in Pacific Palisades.

“Carrie” (1976)

Considered one of the best horror movies of all time, Carrie” hit the big screen in 1976 and earned Sissy Spacek an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Based on the Stephen King novel, Spacek stars as Carrie, a teenage outcast with telekinetic powers controlled by a religious mother and humiliated by her classmates in one of the most iconic moments in horror movie history. The movie also stars Piper Laurie, as Margaret White, and Amy Irving, as Sue Snell. Laurie was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes. Scenes on the track and playing fields at Bates High School were filmed at Palisades High School.

“Phantasm” (1979)

In “Phantasm”, a teenager and his group of friends go toe to toe with the Tall Man, a mysterious grave robber. Written and produced by Don Coscarelli, the film stars A. Michael Baldwin, Bill Thornbury and Reggie Bannister. A home at 1232 Corsica Drive, now demolished, was used as a filming location.

Other horror movies and thrillers filmed in Pacific Palisades include: “Creature from the Black Lagoon” (1954), starring Richard Carison, Julie Adams and Richard Denning; “Crypt of the Living Dead” (1973), starring Andrew Prine, Mark Damon and Patty Shepard; and Home “Invasion” (2012), starring Haylie Duff, Lisa Sheridan and Jason Brooks.