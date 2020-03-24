Homeless Shelter Coming to Palisades

2nd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Garcetti orders 13 city recreation centers to be used to house the homeless COVID-19 crisis.

By Sam Catanzaro

An emergency shelter for the homeless is coming to Pacific Palisades during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On March 18, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a directive for 13 of the City’s recreation centers that are designated for use in emergencies to be used as temporary emergency shelters for the homeless during the COVID-19 crisis. One of these recreation centers is Palisades Recreation Center. Other Westside locations include Westwood, Cheviot Hills and Oakwood recreation centers.

On Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered that all city sports and recreation facilities close, and therefore all programming has been suspended at Palisades Recreation Center. The park itself remains open at the time of publishing.

As of Monday evening, the shelter had not been activated, according to the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC).

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), people can leave the shelters under the same condition that any other person can leave their homes.

Nurses will also be posted at the shelter while mental health clinicians will rotate through the 13 locations.

The City is providing food for individuals in the shelter, which will be staffed by City employees and Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA) service providers. Medicine will not be available at the shelter, according to the LAPD, who says sick individuals will be transported to hospitals.

Every shelter is inspected by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to ensure social distancing compliance. Individuals staying in the shelter are told of social distancing and hygiene rules upon check-in and are supervised by staff, the LAPD says.

According to Garcetti, nobody will go into a shelter who’s exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Vetting will happen with County health officials before anybody boards a bus and is transported to these areas.

According to the LAPD, the shelters are regional but when 41 planned shelters open City-wide, then the catchment areas will get more local.

This directive to comes amid an emergency hearing that took place last week in a federal lawsuit challenging what plaintiffs say is a lack of action by the City of Los Angeles and the County of Los Angeles to adequately protect homeless individuals during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The suit, filed by the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights, a coalition of Skid Row-area business owners, previously homeless and disabled residents, claims the alleged lack of services and negligence on the part of city and county lawmakers has led in a range of dangers.

At a lengthy hearing last week, City and County officials were questioned by U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter and prompted to finalize plans to house the homeless during the COVID-19 crisis.

At the hearing, Garcetti touched on the particular risks the homeless face during the COVID-19 outbreak, saying they are both the most vulnerable and the most susceptible.

“Most vulnerable because they’re much more likely to have underlying health conditions which the public health officials, of course, tell us makes them more likely to die, and most susceptible because of the way they’re living right now and where they’re clustered together,” Garcetti said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger touched on how the COVID-19 outbreak accelerated efforts the City and the County were already taking to address homelessness.

“What is being done at the City level and the County level was already in the works. Coronavirus just accelerated and actually broke down barriers that we recognize were in place, whether it be CEQA and/or other issues that, quite frankly, given this virus, we have to think outside the box and recognize that asking for permissions not necessary — sorry, lawyers — but we’re going to ask for forgiveness because we have to get this done and we have got to get it down now,” Barger said.

in Uncategorized
Related Posts
Julie Heldman. Photos: Twitter.
News, Sports, Uncategorized

Palisadian Julie Heldman Discusses Memoir

February 11, 2020

Read more
February 11, 2020

Thu, Feb. 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM The Friends of the Library speaker series will present long-time Palisadian Julie Heldman,...
News, Uncategorized

Mother Puma Discovered in Santa Monica Mountains

January 30, 2020

Read more
January 30, 2020

New cat added to 18-year mountain lion study  By Sam Catanzaro A new mountain lion has been discovered in the...
Uncategorized

SB 50 Revival Sought, With Big Changes

January 24, 2020

Read more
January 24, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Every time Scott Wiener amends his SB 50 plan to force much higher housing density on...

The Palisades Fire burns this past fall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, Fire, News, Uncategorized

Making School Year Longer to Account for Fire?

January 24, 2020

Read more
January 24, 2020

Palisades Charter High School Board of Trustees discusses extending calendar By Chad Winthrop Are fires a part of the normal...

Photo: California Policy Lab
Homeless, News, Uncategorized

Better Data to Prevent People From Becoming Homeless?

December 24, 2019

Read more
December 24, 2019

Nearly half of instances of homelessness predicted in study By Sam Catanzaro Researchers at UCLA recently were able to accurately...

Billy and Janice Crystal with Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Photos: Morgan Genser.
Lifestyle, News, Uncategorized

61st Annual Palisades Ho Ho Ho!

December 20, 2019

Read more
December 20, 2019

Holiday fun returns to the Palisades  By Chad Winthrop  On Sunday, December 15 the 61st Annual Pacific Palisades Community Ho...

Left: Clara and Ewan McGregor. Right: Brentwood Country Club. Photos: Facebook/Google.
News, Uncategorized

Brentwood Country Club Denies Ewan McGregor’s Daughter’s Animal Cruelty Accusations

December 19, 2019

Read more
December 19, 2019

“This story is totally fabricated,” says the club in response to claims of animal cruelty By Sam Catanzaro Brentwood Country...

P-78 and P-79, the newest additions to the Santa Monica Mountain's mountain lion population. Photos: NPS.
News, Uncategorized

Meet P-78 and P-79: Newest Members of Local Mountain Lion Population

December 18, 2019

Read more
December 18, 2019

Two new cats in the Santa Monica Mountains By Sam Catanzaro Two new mountain lions have been added to the...

Col. Dick Littlestone and wife Doris. Photo: Courtesy Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
News, Uncategorized

Longtime Palisades Resident Named Veteran of the Year

December 6, 2019

Read more
December 6, 2019

Col. Dick Littlestone honored for service to the country by LA City Council By Sam Catanzaro A longtime Pacific Palisades...

A storm drain in Pacific Palisades empties into the ocean following heavy rainfall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Uncategorized

County Issues Water Quality Advisory

December 5, 2019

Read more
December 5, 2019

Major rainfall leads to increase levels of bacteria in ocean By Sam Catanzaro Following major rainfall this week, Los Angeles...

An infographic showing the process by which mercury works it way up the food chain and ends up in the system of larger animals like mountain lions. Infographic courtesy Peter Weiss-Penzias.
Uncategorized

Mercury-Laden Fog Poisoning Coastal Mountain Lions?

December 4, 2019

Read more
December 4, 2019

UC Santa Cruz study compares mercury concentrations of coastal and non-coastal mountain lions By Sam Catanzaro A new study recently...
Uncategorized

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

December 2, 2019

Read more
December 2, 2019

Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore. Stolen Vehicle 14700 McKendree Avenue, 11/27/19 at 7:30...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News, Uncategorized

Over 10 Car Break-ins Have Occurred in Palisades Past 2 Weeks: Palisades Crime Update

November 13, 2019

Read more
November 13, 2019

According to a regular crime update submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore, over the...

Will Rogers as “The Cherokee Kid" circa 1910. Photo: National Parks Service.
News, Uncategorized

Will Rogers’ 140th Birthday

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

By Keldine Hull Monday, November 4 marks what would have been Will Rogers’ 140th birthday- the Hollywood legend who lassoed...

Dr. John Condello. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Uncategorized

Longtime Palisades Veterinarian Doctor John Condello Retires

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

 Palisades Animal Clinic doctor retiring after 30 years By Keldine Hull Veterinarian Doctor John Condello, who spent over 30 years...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR