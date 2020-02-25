Homeless Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman in Malibu As She Slept

Matthew Caleb Fairchild, who allegedly sexually assaulted a person in a Malibu apartment is shown in security camera images. Photos: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Potential life sentence for Matthew Caleb Fairchild

By Staff Writer

A 34-year-old man was charged Monday with entering a Malibu woman’s home and sexually assaulting her, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has announced.

Deputy District Attorney David Berger said Matthew Caleb Fairchild (dob 6/10/85), a transient, faces one felony count each of assault with intent to commit a felony during the commission of a first-degree burglary and first-degree residential burglary with person present.

The case includes allegations that Fairchild was convicted of assault likely to produce great bodily injury in 2018 and receiving stolen property last year.

On February 8 at around 3:45 am, Fairchild allegedly entered the 20-year-old victim’s residence at an apartment complex near Civic Center Way and Stuart Ranch Road. The defendant then reportedly climbed the stairs in the residence to the victim’s bedroom, the prosecutor said. Fairchild is then alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim as she slept in her bed, the prosecutor added.

Bail is scheduled at $1 million. The defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted as charged.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

