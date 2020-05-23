Hiker Rescued in Pacific Palisades

The LAFD carries out an aerial rescue of a hiker Saturday morning. Photo: Citizen App.

Hiker rescued by helicopter at Temescal

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) conducted an aerial rescue of a hiker Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on near Rivas Canyon Trail and Temescal Canyon Road. According to the LAFD, LAFD Air Ops conducted a hoist operation to safely transported a 38-year-old female hiker with non-life threatening injuries.

While a LAFD spokesperson did not have any details surrounding the nature of the injury, users on the Citizen app report that the hiker suffered an ankle injury.

