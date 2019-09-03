Hiker Dies of Heatstroke in Malibu

Emergency crews rescue multiple individuals Memorial Day

By Sam Catanzaro

An individual died Memorial Day Monday when a group of hikers ran out of water, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD)

Monday afternoon, emergency crews found a group of six individuals hiking near Zuma Canyon hiking in 85-degree heat without water, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD). One man from the group died from heatstroke and the other five individuals all needed medical attention.

According to Malibu Search and Rescue (Malibu SAR), an all-volunteer organization comprised of LASD Reserve Deputy Sheriffs a civilian volunteers, a total of eight hikers in four different locations were saved by emergency crews in the Zuma Canyon area Monday in simultaneous calls for help.

[Malibu SAR], [LACoFD Air Operations], [LASD], [LACoFD] [LASD Aero Bureau] and McCormick Ambulance Service worked together to save 8 hikers in four different locations in simultaneous calls for help in the Zuma Canyon area of Malibu [Monday] afternoon. The hikers were located in different areas of four cliff-sides. Unfortunately, one additional hiker, a male adult, succumbed to heatstroke and passed away, despite efforts by nearby hikers and Malibu SAR personnel. The rescues spanned over three hours, and involved numerous fire, Malibu SAR and LASD personnel as well as two helicopters. Our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the man who perished,” Malibu SAR wrote in a Facebook post.