Grand theft auto crime on the rise? Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 17, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. 
* Grand theft auto crime on the rise?
* Independent film screening of “The Middle Path”
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Pekar/Ellis Real Estate Group.

in News, Video
"The utility company blackouts that accompanied the first severe blast of the fall fire season in October quickly became the signal events of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first year in office, triggering the most heated public response and causing more public inconvenience than any others," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Fire, News, Opinion

Newsom’s First Year: ‘Biggest Problem’ Unresolved

January 17, 2020

January 17, 2020

By Tom Elias, Brentwood News Columnist The utility company blackouts that accompanied the first severe blast of the fall fire season in...
Video

Edify TV: Adopt don’t shop!

January 17, 2020

January 17, 2020

West LA Animal shelter has some of the most adorable and adoptable animals on the Westside, meet just a few...

Photo: PPTFH.
Homeless, News

Volunteer for the Palisades Homeless Count

January 17, 2020

January 17, 2020

By Chad Winthrop The Palisades homeless count is coming up and the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) is...

Palisades High School tennis coach Bud Kling. Photo: Lesly Hall.
News, Sports

Pali’s Bud Kling Named California Boys Tennis Coach of the Year

January 16, 2020

January 16, 2020

Longtime tennis coach honored By Chad Winthrop Palisades High School tennis coach Bud Kling has been selected as the 2018-2019...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

January 15, 2020

January 15, 2020

Laptops stolen from local business, among other crimes Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Burglary 16100 Sunset Boulevard, 1/9/20...
News, Video

Palisades homeless count 2020: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 13, 2020

January 14, 2020

January 14, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Palisades homeless count 2020* Backcountry navigation course from...

The intersection of Palisades Drive and Palisades Circle near where a woman crashed into a tree Friday. Photo: Google.
News

Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Palisades Crash

January 12, 2020

January 12, 2020

Car collides into tree Friday in Pacific Palisades By Sam Catanzaro A woman who crashed into a tree Friday in...
Video

Edify TV: Pet of the year!

January 10, 2020

January 10, 2020

Local Westside resident Izzy has been named pet of the year by Good Morning America. Reporter Juliet Lemar caught up...
News, Video

Michelle Pfeiffer sells Palisades home: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 10, 2020

January 10, 2020

January 10, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  Michelle Pfeiffer sells Palisades home. New comedy night at...

A car overturned on Sunset Boulevard Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Car Flips on Sunset Boulevard

January 9, 2020

January 9, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro A car flipped today at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Will Rogers State Park Road. According...

The abandoned panga was 40 feet in length and powered by three powerful outboard engines. Photo: Courtesy U.S. Border Patrol.
Crime, News

Border Patrol Seizes Over 50 Pounds of Marijuana in Abandoned Boat in Malibu

January 8, 2020

January 8, 2020

By Chad Winthrop U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 60 pounds of marijuana in an abandoned boat on Sunday that had...
News, Video

The dangers of speed racing on Sunset Blvd: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 6, 2020

January 6, 2020

January 6, 2020

Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 6, 2020 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. ...
Crime, News

Packages Stolen From Porch, String of Car Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update

January 6, 2020

January 6, 2020

According to a crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore, among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include packages...
Health, Lifestyle, Video

What does it take to be the best? Edify TV gets educated about sports performance therapy.

January 3, 2020

January 3, 2020

Achieving peak performance is hard work. Reporter Juliet Lemar stopped by to talk with Dr. Dean at Dean’s Sports Therapy...
Video

Edify TV: What’s the best way to bike Griffith park?

January 3, 2020

January 3, 2020

Out & About with reporter Alice Ford takes us on a bike adventure through Griffith Park in this video brought...

