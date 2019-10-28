Getty Fire Zero Percent Contained as Parts of Pacific Palisades Under Mandatory Evacuation Orders

Updated 3:15 p.m. October 28

Fire breaks out early Monday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

A fire burning over 600 acres near the Getty Center is forcing evacuations orders for Pacific Palisades and Brentwood among other areas in the Westside. As of 3:00 p.m. Monday the fire is 0 percent contained and has destroyed 8 structures and with strong Santa Ana winds forecasted for Wednesday, firefighters are working hard to make progress in the next 24 hours.

The fire, at 618 acres as of 3:00 p.m., is described by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) very dynamic and westward-moving and is threatening over 10,000 structures both residential and commercial. According to the LAFD, at least 8 homes have been destroyed and 5 have been damaged. There has been no reported loss of life.

The cause of the fire is under investigation though Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says arson investigators have ruled out a homeless encampment as the source.

“This dynamic fire has been moving largely in a westward direction, fanned by Santa Ana winds. We are anticipating a favorable change in wind conditions as the day progresses. Firefighters continue to actively protect structures throughout the evacuation zone,” said LAFD Spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

At 1:14 p.m. the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a Smoke Advisory for northwest coastal LA County, Central Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley.

The mandatory evacuation zone as of 12:31 p.m. Monday. Photo: LAFD.

According to the LAFD, the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. near the southbound side of the 405 Freeway at Getty Center Drive near the Getty Center museum.

The borders of the Mandatory Evacuation (RED) Zone are:

Temescal Canyon Road is the West border

Sunset Boulevard is the South border

Mulholland Drive is the North border

405 Freeway is the East border

Visit https://www.lafd.org/news/getty-fire for the most up to date evacuation information.

“Back the car into the driveway, open garage doors, collected pets into one room so they are easier to gather, and put your “go bag” and other things you want to take with you in the car. If you are in the evacuation warning area and will need additional time to evacuate, leave now. If you see sparks or embers in your neighborhood or feel threatened by the fire, leave now,” the LAFD said in an emergency alert.

The City of Los Angeles Emergency Management Department has announced that all residents displaced by the fire who need overnight arrangments should go to Palisades Recreation Center or Westwood Recreation Center. These sites will have food, as well.

The Getty Fire burns in Brentwood Monday morning. Photo: Courtesy.

Over 600 LAFD firefighters are fighting the blaze with assistance from neighboring agencies.

Evacuation centers are located at Westwood Recreation Center (1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard), Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center (14201 Huston Street), Stoner Recreation Center (1835 Stoner Avenue) and Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Drive). For people with animals, the West Valley Animal Shelter (20655 Plummer Street), Cheviot Hills Recreation Center (2551 Motor Avenue) and the West LA Animal Shelter (11361 W Pico Boulevard) are open.

There is a full closure of the southbound 405 Freeway from the 101 Freeway to Sunset Boulevard. All southbound traffic will be diverted to 101 and in addition, eastbound/westbound from 101 is closed to the southbound 405. As for northbound traffic, the offramps at Sepulveda Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard, Moraga Drive, Getty Center Drive, Skirball Center Drive and Mulholland Drive will be closed.

According to the Los Angeles Unified School District, due the Getty Fire, these schools will be closed Monday: Palisades High School, University High School, Emerson Middle School, Paul Revere Revere Middle School and the following elementary schools: Brentwood, Brockton, Canyon, Community Magnet, Fairburn, Kentner, Marquez, Palisades, Roscomare, Nora Sterry, Topanga, Warner and Westwood. Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) has announced closures for all schools Monday.