Garcetti Says 27 Percent Contained Getty Fire Started by Powerline as Palisades Evacuations Remain

A home burned by the Getty Fire. Photo: Eric French/LAFD.

Extreme Red Flag Warning still in place

By Sam Catanzaro

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for much of Pacific Palisades as overnight firefighters battled through Santa Ana winds to reach 27 percent containment on the Getty Fire, which Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said was ignited by a powerline in the Sepulveda Pass.

The fire, which broke out in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center around 1:30 a.m. Monday, has burned 745 acres and is at 27 percent containment as of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), 12 structures have been destroyed and 5 have been damaged as 7,091 residential buildings are threatened by the blaze. The Getty Center has not been damaged by the blaze.

In a press conference Tuesday evening, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the LAFD announced that the fire was sparked by a tree branch falling on a powerline.

“The fire was deemed an accidental start, caused by a tree branch that broke off and subsequently landed in nearby powerlines during high wind conditions. This errant tree branch caused the sparking and arcing of the powerlines, igniting nearby brush. All powerlines on the pole remained intact,” said LAFD Spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

The evacuation zones as of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. Photo: LAFD.

Overnight, crews and aircraft worked to contain wind-driven spot fires and flare-ups within the current fire perimeter as an Extreme Red Flag Warning remains in place.

“Adverse weather conditions will be the biggest challenge for firefighters today. An Extreme Red Flag Warning remains in effect throughout the day today and into tomorrow. Winds are forecasted to be 30-50 mph with peak wind gusts up to 70 mph. Relative humidity is forecasted to drop into single digits with poor to no overnight recoveries. This all adds up to an extreme fire weather threat, meaning that conditions are as dangerous for fire growth and behavior as we have seen in recent years,” Humphrey said.

Due to the extreme Santa Ana wind event, the LAFD has recalled and staffed additional resources for any emergency that may arise. These resources will be strategically placed in key locations that have a history of being prone to wildfire.

While evacuation orders have been lifted for the Mountaingate community, many parts of Pacific Palisades and Brentwood remain in red zones Wednesday due to the Extreme Red Flag Warning. The borders of the mandatory evacuation zone are, with the exception of the Mountaingate community, as follows:

  • Temescal Canyon Road is the West border
  • Sunset Boulevard is the South border
  • Mulholland Drive is the North border
  • 405 Freeway is the East border

An evacuation preparedness (yellow) zone remains in place, and now includes Mountaingate, within the following borders:

  • Topanga Canyon is the West border
  • Sunset Boulevard is the South border
  • Mulholland Drive is the North border
  • Temescal Canyon Road is the East border

All lanes of the 405 Freeway are open but some on/off ramps may be closed intermittently from 101 to Sunset. In addition, Temescal Canyon Road northbound is closed at Sunset Boulevard, northbound Sepulveda Boulevard is closed from Moraga Drive to Skirball Center Drive and southbound Sepulveda Boulevard is closed from Skirball to Sunset. For real-time information freeway status, visit the Caltrans QuickMap.

The Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Drive) and Westwood Recreation Center (1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard) have transitioned into shelters with overnight sleeping arrangements and food. Small animals are welcome at these shelters.

Photo: Eric French/LAFD.

Animal evacuation centers include the West Valley Animal Shelter (20655 Plummer Street), West LA Animal Shelter (11361 West Pico Boulevard) and Hansen Dam Recreation Area (11798 Foothill Boulevard) for large animals.

763 personnel are fighting the fire across a range of cooperating agencies, including 123 engines and 14 hand crews.

The following Los Angeles public schools remain closed on Wednesday due to the Getty Fire.

  • Brentwood Elementary
  • Canyon Elementary
  • Community Magnet
  • Discovery Charter Prep
  • Kenter Canyon Elementary
  • Marquez Elementary
  • Palisades Elementary
  • Palisades Charter High School
  • Revere Middle School
  • Roscomare Elementary
  • Topanga Elementary
  • Warner Elementary

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) has announced that Santa Monica schools are in session Wednesday but Malibu schools are not.

Tags: , , , , , , , , in Fire, News
Related Posts
The Getty Fire burns Monday. Photo: Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Fire, News

Palisades Getty Fire Evacuations to Remain Overnight as Firefighters Prepare for Strongest Santa Ana Winds of Year

October 29, 2019

Read more
October 29, 2019

Updated 4:00 p.m. Tuesday Fire over 600 acres threatening over 7,000 structures By Sam Catanzaro The Getty Fire is now...
Fire, News, Video

Edify TV: Animals Evacuated From Getty Fire

October 29, 2019

Read more
October 29, 2019

The West Los Angeles Animal Care Center is helping house and care for animals displaced by the Getty Fire. Learn...
News, Video

Edify TV: Pacific Palisades Halloween Safety

October 28, 2019

Read more
October 28, 2019

Stay safe and have a happy Halloween! Make sure your kids’ costumes have reflective tape or add glowsticks to make...

Overlooking Santa Monica Canyon as the Getty Fire burns Monday morning. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Fire, News

Getty Fire Zero Percent Contained as Parts of Pacific Palisades Under Mandatory Evacuation Orders

October 28, 2019

Read more
October 28, 2019

Updated 3:15 p.m. October 28 Fire breaks out early Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro A fire burning over 600 acres...
Fire, News, Video

Palisades News Westside Local Show October 28, 2019: Getty Fire Coverage

October 28, 2019

Read more
October 28, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local Show October 28, 2019 – special coverage of the #GettyFire that has forced mandatory evacuation orders...
Lifestyle, News

Horror Movies Filmed in Pacific Palisades

October 28, 2019

Read more
October 28, 2019

By Keldine Hull Approximately 24,000 people reside in Pacific Palisades, an idyllic community known for its breathtaking ocean views and...
News, Video

Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire: Palisades News Westside Local Show October 25, 2019

October 25, 2019

Read more
October 25, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local Show October 25, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.* Firefighters...

A firefighter combats the Palisades Fire Monday. Photo: Jack Berglas (Instagram.com/jack.berglas/)
Fire, News

Firefighters Keep Palisades Fire 55% Contained After Night of Battling Blaze

October 24, 2019

Read more
October 24, 2019

Santa Ana winds still expected as fire remains at 45 acres By Sam Catanzaro After relentless work by firefighters throughout...

LAFD firefighters combat the Palisades Fire Monday. Photo: Jack Berglas (Instagram.com/jack.berglas/)
Fire, News

Palisades Fire 55 Percent Contained as Firefighters Prepare for Santa Ana Winds

October 24, 2019

Read more
October 24, 2019

3 first-responders injured, 8 structures damaged as fire at 45 acres By Sam Catanzaro After relentless work by firefighters, the...

Firefighters combat the Palisades Fire Monday. Photo: Jack Berglas (JackBerglas.com).
Fire, News

2 Firefighters Hit by Falling Rocks as Palisades Fire Remains 30% Contained

October 23, 2019

Read more
October 23, 2019

Updated 10:41 a.m. October, 23 Palisades Fire at 45 acres By Sam Catanzaro As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Palisades...
News, Video

CalTrans to look into improving Chautauqua and PCH intersection, Pacific Palisades Halloween fun: Palisades News Today October 21, 2019

October 22, 2019

Read more
October 22, 2019

Editor’s note: this show was filmed before the Palisades Fire broke out. Refer here for our latest coverage on the...

A firefighter combats the Palisades Fire Monday. Photo: Jack Berglas (JackBerglas.com).
Fire, News

Palisades Fire 10 Percent Contained, Santa Ana Winds Due

October 22, 2019

Read more
October 22, 2019

Updated 11:45 a.m. October 22 Mandatory evacuation orders lifted but residents advised to be ready to evacuate By Sam Catanzaro...

A brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Fire, News

Pacific Palisades Brush Fire Burning, Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued

October 21, 2019

Read more
October 21, 2019

Fire breaks out Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and the Los Angeles Country Fire...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

October 21, 2019

Read more
October 21, 2019

Stolen Vehicle 800 Lachman Lane between 10/17/19 at 11:30 PM and 10/18/19 at 7:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle...
Crime, News, Uncategorized

Man Who Threatened Palisades Students Arrested

October 20, 2019

Read more
October 20, 2019

Aaron Meyer. Photos: Courtesy.

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR