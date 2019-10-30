Garcetti Says 27 Percent Contained Getty Fire Started by Powerline as Palisades Evacuations Remain

Extreme Red Flag Warning still in place

By Sam Catanzaro

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for much of Pacific Palisades as overnight firefighters battled through Santa Ana winds to reach 27 percent containment on the Getty Fire, which Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said was ignited by a powerline in the Sepulveda Pass.

The fire, which broke out in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center around 1:30 a.m. Monday, has burned 745 acres and is at 27 percent containment as of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), 12 structures have been destroyed and 5 have been damaged as 7,091 residential buildings are threatened by the blaze. The Getty Center has not been damaged by the blaze.

In a press conference Tuesday evening, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the LAFD announced that the fire was sparked by a tree branch falling on a powerline.

“The fire was deemed an accidental start, caused by a tree branch that broke off and subsequently landed in nearby powerlines during high wind conditions. This errant tree branch caused the sparking and arcing of the powerlines, igniting nearby brush. All powerlines on the pole remained intact,” said LAFD Spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

The evacuation zones as of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. Photo: LAFD.

Overnight, crews and aircraft worked to contain wind-driven spot fires and flare-ups within the current fire perimeter as an Extreme Red Flag Warning remains in place.

“Adverse weather conditions will be the biggest challenge for firefighters today. An Extreme Red Flag Warning remains in effect throughout the day today and into tomorrow. Winds are forecasted to be 30-50 mph with peak wind gusts up to 70 mph. Relative humidity is forecasted to drop into single digits with poor to no overnight recoveries. This all adds up to an extreme fire weather threat, meaning that conditions are as dangerous for fire growth and behavior as we have seen in recent years,” Humphrey said.

Due to the extreme Santa Ana wind event, the LAFD has recalled and staffed additional resources for any emergency that may arise. These resources will be strategically placed in key locations that have a history of being prone to wildfire.

While evacuation orders have been lifted for the Mountaingate community, many parts of Pacific Palisades and Brentwood remain in red zones Wednesday due to the Extreme Red Flag Warning. The borders of the mandatory evacuation zone are, with the exception of the Mountaingate community, as follows:

Temescal Canyon Road is the West border

Sunset Boulevard is the South border

Mulholland Drive is the North border

405 Freeway is the East border

An evacuation preparedness (yellow) zone remains in place, and now includes Mountaingate, within the following borders:

Topanga Canyon is the West border

Sunset Boulevard is the South border

Mulholland Drive is the North border

Temescal Canyon Road is the East border

All lanes of the 405 Freeway are open but some on/off ramps may be closed intermittently from 101 to Sunset. In addition, Temescal Canyon Road northbound is closed at Sunset Boulevard, northbound Sepulveda Boulevard is closed from Moraga Drive to Skirball Center Drive and southbound Sepulveda Boulevard is closed from Skirball to Sunset. For real-time information freeway status, visit the Caltrans QuickMap.

The Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Drive) and Westwood Recreation Center (1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard) have transitioned into shelters with overnight sleeping arrangements and food. Small animals are welcome at these shelters.

Photo: Eric French/LAFD.

Animal evacuation centers include the West Valley Animal Shelter (20655 Plummer Street), West LA Animal Shelter (11361 West Pico Boulevard) and Hansen Dam Recreation Area (11798 Foothill Boulevard) for large animals.

763 personnel are fighting the fire across a range of cooperating agencies, including 123 engines and 14 hand crews.

The following Los Angeles public schools remain closed on Wednesday due to the Getty Fire.

Brentwood Elementary

Canyon Elementary

Community Magnet

Discovery Charter Prep

Kenter Canyon Elementary

Marquez Elementary

Palisades Elementary

Palisades Charter High School

Revere Middle School

Roscomare Elementary

Topanga Elementary

Warner Elementary

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) has announced that Santa Monica schools are in session Wednesday but Malibu schools are not.