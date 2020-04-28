Getty Creates $10M Fund to Support Local Art

By Chad Winthrop

The Getty Center and Getty Villa, both currently are closed to the public, has created a $10 million fund to support local arts organizations, while continuing to pay all employees.

The closure impacts the J. Paul Getty Museum locations at the Getty Center in Los Angeles and Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades, as well as the gardens and grounds, and the Getty Research Institute galleries and Getty Library at the Getty Center. School visits and private and public events at both sites are also canceled through August 31, 2020.

“Given the fluidity and uncertainty of the current crisis, we cannot determine the duration of the closure at this time. We will update this page as we have more information,” reads the Getty’s website.

The work of the Getty Museum, Getty Conservation Institute, Getty Research Institute and Getty Foundation, which provide grants and conduct research and conservation of cultural heritage, continues.

On April 2, Getty created a $10 million fund, administered by the California Community Foundation, to support arts organizations in Los Angeles County affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The fund is open to donations by other organizations and individuals. Learn more about and contribute to the LA Arts COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“The novel coronavirus outbreak has spawned an unprecedented crisis for our museums and visual arts institutions, particularly the small and midsize organizations that anchor our communities. These institutions are as diverse as LA itself, with activities ranging from providing arts education for underserved students to presenting groundbreaking art that challenges our perceptions of the world around us,” the Getty said. “With the closing of museum doors this past March, a dire reality has set in, threatening the very existence of these nonprofits. Exhibitions, performances, bookstores, and onsite cafes that normally would attract visitors are closed. And very few small to midsize arts organizations have endowment funds or reserves on hand.”

In March Getty also donated thousands of gloves and hundreds of masks to our neighbors at UCLA Health to support those laboring to care for our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, Getty will continue to pay all employees, salaried and hourly, in full during this period. In line with the Los Angeles and California Safer at Home emergency order, Getty has transitioned to telecommuting (work from home) for all staff but those in critical facilities and security operations.

in News
Related Posts
Homeless, News

Venice Hotel Sheltering Vulnerable Homeless Individuals

April 26, 2020

Read more
April 26, 2020

Project Roomkey underway at Cadillac Hotel on Venice Beach Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A hotel on the Venice Beach Boardwalk...
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Trying to Set Fire at Pali Business: Crime Update

April 24, 2020

Read more
April 24, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes is a man who arrested for arson...

Photo: LA County.  
Health, News

Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed, Now Leading Cause of Death in County

April 24, 2020

Read more
April 24, 2020

COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

With Ventura and OC Beaches Open, LA County Tells Residents Stay Home

April 24, 2020

Read more
April 24, 2020

County Public Health Director: “Please don’t go driving to other beaches” By Sam Catanzaro As a heatwave sweeps across Southern...
News

Video: No More LA Events This Year?

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

Large events, including gatherings like the Pacific Palisades 4th of July Parade, may not happen until 2021 in Los Angeles....

Atria Park of Pacific Palisades. Photo: Facebook.
News

Deceased Palisades Senior Living Facility Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19

April 22, 2020

Read more
April 22, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro A resident at a Pacific Palisades senior living facility recently passed away and then tested positive for...
News

MODMASKs: Bringing Style, Durability and Same-Day Delivery service to Masks

April 22, 2020

Read more
April 22, 2020

Los Angeles-based company manufactures reusable stylish masks By Staff Writer With orders requiring Los Angeles residents to wear face-covering while...

Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District hands a student headphones at a Grab and Go center. Photo: LAUSD.
Education, News

Palisades Public Schools Providing Students Meals and Devices

April 21, 2020

Read more
April 21, 2020

By Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District At 8am on Monday, I was at...
News, Video

Meals for COVID-19 Responders

April 21, 2020

Read more
April 21, 2020

Over 1,000 meals have been donated to COVID-19 healthcare workers via a partnership between local restaurants, Pacific Palisades Community Council and the Brentwood...

Photo: LA County.
Health, News

Study Shows Countywide Coronavirus Count Upwards of 400,000

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Backlog of cases reported, antibody study suggests more cases By Sam Catanzaro LA County health officials confirmed nearly 1,500 new...

The Shore Hotel on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica. Photos: Courtesy.
Health, News

Local Hotel Group Supporting Healthcare Workers

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Shore Hotel, Ocean View Hotel and Santa Monica Motel offering Hero Rates for COVID-19 front line workers By Staff Writer...
News

Local Nurses Demand Masks

April 17, 2020

Read more
April 17, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro As county officials announce the death of three healthcare workers due to the virus, local nurses are...

Goats clearing brush in Pacific Palisades earlier this month. Photo: Oliver Catanzaro.
News

Brush Clearance Deadline Extended

April 17, 2020

Read more
April 17, 2020

LAFD issues new brush clearance guidelines By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has extended the date for...

Photo: Los Angeles County.
Health, News

For Third Straight Day LA County’s Highest COVID-19 Daily Death Toll Reported

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

LA County Department of Public Health announces 55 additional COVID-19 deaths By Sam Catanzaro For the third day in a...

Photo: Getty Images.
News

Opening Streets for Pedestrians, Joggers, Bikers?

April 15, 2020

Read more
April 15, 2020

Councilmember Mike Bonin proposes more space on streets for residents to “walk, bike, run and play” By Sam Catanzaro Los...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR