Garcetti Orders City Recreation, Beach Parking to Close

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count surpasses 400

By Sam Catanzaro

Following a weekend that saw a large number of park and beachgoers amidst a statewide stay at home order, Los Angeles is shutting down recreation and sports facilities, among other measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This weekend we saw too many people packing beaches, trails and parks. So we are closing sports and recreation at [City parks] and closing parking at city beaches. That doesn’t mean gather elsewhere. This is serious. Stay home and save lives,” Garcetti wrote in a tweet.

Garcetti’s action came hours after the City of Santa Monica took similar measures by closing its beach parking lots and advising people to avoid the beach bike path and other popular destinations including Palisades Park.

In addition, over the weekend the LA County issued revised stay at home order, ordering nail and golf courses, hair salons, shopping centers, indoor malls and drive-in theaters to close.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health), there have been 536 cases of COVID-19 across the county, including eight in Pacific Palisades.

On Sunday, Public Health announced the fifth death from COVID-19, a senior from Culver City.

“We are deeply sorry for the passing of loved ones and send our prayers to the families and friends of those who have died from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, Public Health Director. “It is critical that everyone practices social distancing, obey the Safer at Home Health Officer Order and assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Please know that the actions you take today to stay 6 feet away from others and limit all non-essential activities outside your home are the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

