Forward Progress of Palisades Highlands Fire Stopped

A LAFD firefighter works to put out a brushfire in the Palisades Highlands. Photos: David Ortiz (LAFD).

Brushfire breaks out in Palisades Highlands Monday

By Sam Catanzaro

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brushfire that broke out in the Palisades Highlands midday Monday.

The fire was reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30 near 548 N Palisades Drive.

At 12:26 p.m. the LAFD categorized the 2-acre fire as a Major Emergency due to the heavy brush limiting ground access to the fire and threatening homes at the top of the hill.

At 1:10 p.m. the LAFD said the forward progress of the fire had been stopped after the effort of 120 firefighters including Air Ops water drops that focused on defending at-risk homes.

“The tenacious work of over 120 firefighters, from both air and ground have successfully stopped all forward progress of the fire. Winds are approximately 11MPH and LAFD firefighters with the assistance of LACoFD camp crews will continue to address any hot spots to ensure no spot fires. Firefighters prevented the fire from reaching the property lines of the homes at the top of the hill, ensuring no damage sustained,” the LAFD said.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No injuries reported.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

