Food Processor Stolen From Car

Palisades Crime Update: Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes was a burglary in which a thief stole a food processor, among other items, from a victim’s car. Read more in the latest crime update.

Stolen Vehicle

1100 Galloway, 5/18/20 between 3:45 PM and 4 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

Burglary

17600 Camino De Yatasto, 5/21/20 between 12 PM and 12:30 PM. The suspect (identified) entered victim’s home and took a book.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Will Rogers State Park Rd/Villa Grove, 5/10/20 between 9:30 AM and 11 AM. The suspect pried open a door to enter victim’s vehicle and took money, an iPhone, and a food processor.

851 Alma Real, 5/22/20 between 9 AM and 10 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money.

Los Liones/Tramonto, 5/21/20 between 9:45 AM and 12:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money, shoes, and credit cards.

700 Chautauqua, between 5/20/20 at 3 PM and 5/21/20 at 8 AM. The suspect took a purse and credit cards from victim’s vehicle.

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 5/19/20 between 1 PM and 2:30 PM. The suspect took a phone, keys, and money from victim’s vehicle.

600 Entrada, 5/23/20 between 10:30 AM and 11:10 AM. The suspect took a license plate from victim’s vehicle.

Theft

17300 Sunset, 5/21/20 at 6 PM. The suspects (male black, black hair, 6′-6’1″ 200 lb, 20/25 years) entered victim’s business, took food, and exited without paying.

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 5/20/20 between 3 PM and 3:30 PM. The suspect took victim’s locked bicycle from a vehicle bicycle rack.