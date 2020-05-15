Flurry of Stolen Vehicles in Pacific Palisades

In a span of less than 72 hours, four cars were stolen in Pacific Palisades, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Learn more in the latest crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore.

Stolen Vehicles

17400 Castellammare, 5/5/20 between 1 AM and 5:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a garage.

16100 Northfield, between 5/6/20 at 10 PM and 5/7/20 at 10:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.

300 Bellino Dr, between 5/7/20 at 4 PM and 5/8/20 at 10:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.

200 Monte Grigio, between 5/7/20 at 6 PM and 5/8/20 at 8 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.

Burglary

500 Almar, between 5/1/20 at 12 PM and 5/5/20 at 3 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home through an unlocked window and took watches and liquor.

500 Erskine, 5/5/20 between 3 PM and 7:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home through an unlocked door and took a bicycle, laptop computer, and watch.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 5/10/20 between 9:30 AM and 10 AM. The suspect “punched” a lock on victim’s vehicle door to enter and took an iPhone and credit cards.

16700 Bollinger Dr, between 5/5/20 at 12 PM and 5/9/20 at 1 PM. The suspect took a license plate from victim’s vehicle.

Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 5/8/20 btwn 11:20 AM and 12 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took an iPhone.

1100 Embury St, 5/5/20 at 4:49 AM. The suspects (#1-2 male, 5’8″/6′ 190/210 lb, 30/40 years old) entered victim’s vehicle and took golf clubs and glasses.

16500 Las Casas Pl, btwn 5/5/20 at 8 AM and 5/7/20 at 12 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and money.

800 Haverford, 5/5/20 at 1:47 AM. The suspect (male white, 6′ 120 lb, 20 years) entered victim’s vehicle and took a dog bed.

Theft

17200 Sunset, 5/9/20 btwn 3 AM and 7 AM. The suspect took victim’s bicycle from victim’s balcony.

News, Video

LA Public Library wants to hear from you about Covid-19: Palisades Today – May, 14, 2020

May 15, 2020

Read more
May 15, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * LA Public Library wants to hear from you...
News, Video

Potrero Canyon Park receives more funding: Palisades Today – May, 12, 2020

May 13, 2020

Read more
May 13, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Potrero Canyon Park receives more funding. * Prince...

The 2019 Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News

Palisades Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Canceled

May 13, 2020

Read more
May 13, 2020

COVID-19 outbreak leads to cancellation of annual day of festivities By Sam Catanzaro For the first time in over 70...

The Riviera Tennis Club. Photo: The Riviera Tennis Club (Facebook).
News

BREAKING: Elite Palisades Tennis Club Shut Down by City Attorney

May 12, 2020

Read more
May 12, 2020

City Attorney cites violation of stay at home orders in shutting down of Riviera Tennis Club By Sam Catanzaro An...
Health, News

LA Beaches Open

May 11, 2020

Read more
May 11, 2020

Los Angeles County's four-phase reopening By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County has reopened beaches, but slowly with restrictions in place...

"Home has never been more important than it is now in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic," writes longtime Pacific Palisades real estate agent Fran Flanagan.
News, Real Estate

Real Estate Today: We Know What We Can't Do, Here's What We Can Do

May 8, 2020

Read more
May 8, 2020

By Fran Flanagan Home has never been more important than it is now in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic....
Crime, News

Teenager Arrested for DUI: Palisades Weekly Crime Update

May 8, 2020

Read more
May 8, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes is a teenager involved in a DUI...

Photo: Courtesy Facebook.
News

Elite Brentwood School Returns Small Business Loan

May 8, 2020

Read more
May 8, 2020

Federal Paycheck Protection Program loan returned by Brentwood School By Sam Catanzaro An elite private high school on the Westside...
News, Politics

Ask Councilmember Mike Bonin a Question

May 7, 2020

Read more
May 7, 2020

Palisades News to sit down for interview with Councilmember Mike Bonin Next week Palisades News will sit down for a...
News

Trails, Some Businesses Set to Open

May 7, 2020

Read more
May 7, 2020

Los Angeles County's roadmap to reopening By Sam Catanzaro Los Angels County has outlined a roadmap to opening up businesses...
News, Video

Video: Los Angeles Beaches Reopening?

May 6, 2020

Read more
May 6, 2020

Los Angeles County is expected to open beaches later this month, but with some restrictions. Learn more in this video...

3rd Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Palisades Homeless Shelter Update

May 5, 2020

Read more
May 5, 2020

Proposed emergency shelter in Pacific Palisades still inactive By Sam Catanzaro A proposed emergency homeless shelter in Pacific Palisades remains...

Brentwood School. Photo: Facebook.
Education, News

Elite Brentwood School Receives Small Business Loan

May 5, 2020

Read more
May 5, 2020

Update: Brentwood School has informed us that the school has returned the load. See the statement below explaining the decision....

Paul Revere Middle School. Photo: Google.
Education, News

LAUSD Announces Date for 2021 School Year

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update By Sam Catanzaro The Superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has...
Crime, News

Palisades Crime Update

May 1, 2020

Read more
May 1, 2020

Stolen Vehicle 1000 Via De LA Paz, btwn 4/25/20 at 9 PM and 4/26/20 at 11:30 AM. The suspect took...

