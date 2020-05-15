Flurry of Stolen Vehicles in Pacific Palisades

In a span of less than 72 hours, four cars were stolen in Pacific Palisades, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Learn more in the latest crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore.

Stolen Vehicles

17400 Castellammare, 5/5/20 between 1 AM and 5:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a garage.



16100 Northfield, between 5/6/20 at 10 PM and 5/7/20 at 10:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.



300 Bellino Dr, between 5/7/20 at 4 PM and 5/8/20 at 10:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.



200 Monte Grigio, between 5/7/20 at 6 PM and 5/8/20 at 8 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.

Burglary

500 Almar, between 5/1/20 at 12 PM and 5/5/20 at 3 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home through an unlocked window and took watches and liquor.

500 Erskine, 5/5/20 between 3 PM and 7:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home through an unlocked door and took a bicycle, laptop computer, and watch.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 5/10/20 between 9:30 AM and 10 AM. The suspect “punched” a lock on victim’s vehicle door to enter and took an iPhone and credit cards.



16700 Bollinger Dr, between 5/5/20 at 12 PM and 5/9/20 at 1 PM. The suspect took a license plate from victim’s vehicle.



Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 5/8/20 btwn 11:20 AM and 12 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took an iPhone.

1100 Embury St, 5/5/20 at 4:49 AM. The suspects (#1-2 male, 5’8″/6′ 190/210 lb, 30/40 years old) entered victim’s vehicle and took golf clubs and glasses.

16500 Las Casas Pl, btwn 5/5/20 at 8 AM and 5/7/20 at 12 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and money.

800 Haverford, 5/5/20 at 1:47 AM. The suspect (male white, 6′ 120 lb, 20 years) entered victim’s vehicle and took a dog bed.

Theft

17200 Sunset, 5/9/20 btwn 3 AM and 7 AM. The suspect took victim’s bicycle from victim’s balcony.