Firefighters Rescue Two Hikers in Pacific Palisades

LAFD carries out aerial rescue over the weekend

By Sam Catanzaro

Over the weekend two hikers were air-lifted from a Pacific Palisades trail and transported to safety by firefighters.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), ground and air crews responded to two hikers in distress Saturday, December 28 at 9:39 p.m. The hikers were not injured when they called in, says the LAFD.

LAFD helicopters located the hikers and lowered a paramedic down to assess the situation. Due to the terrain and location, a hoist operation was carried out and the hikers were transported safely back to their vehicles.

No further details are available.