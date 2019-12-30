Firefighters Rescue Two Hikers in Pacific Palisades

Sullivan Canyon park: Photo: City of LA Parks.

LAFD carries out aerial rescue over the weekend

By Sam Catanzaro

Over the weekend two hikers were air-lifted from a Pacific Palisades trail and transported to safety by firefighters.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), ground and air crews responded to two hikers in distress Saturday, December 28 at 9:39 p.m. The hikers were not injured when they called in, says the LAFD.

LAFD helicopters located the hikers and lowered a paramedic down to assess the situation. Due to the terrain and location, a hoist operation was carried out and the hikers were transported safely back to their vehicles.

No further details are available.

in Fire, News
Related Posts
News

Remembering Arnie Wishnick, Palisades Rattled by Two Fires: The Top Palisades Stories of 2019

December 31, 2019

Read more
December 31, 2019

From the passing of community treasure Arnie Wishnick to residents persevering back to back wildfires, the 2019 news cycle in...
News, Video

What on the horizon for your neighborhood in 2020? Palisades Westside Local Show – December, 30, 2019

December 30, 2019

Read more
December 30, 2019

In our last Westside Local show of 2019 we take a look at what might be happening in your neighborhood...
News, Video

Top Stories from 2019: Palisades Westside Local Show – December, 27, 2019

December 27, 2019

Read more
December 27, 2019

 In this special holiday edition of the Westside Local show we take a look back at the top stories of...

Membrane structures at the Brentwood (left) and Venice (right) bridge housing centers. Photos: Councilmember Mike Bonin/Facebook.
Homeless, News

Two Local Homeless Shelters Near Completion

December 26, 2019

Read more
December 26, 2019

Brentwood and Venice bridge housing shelters see installation of membrane structures By Sam Catanzaro Membrane structures have been installed at...

Photo: California Policy Lab
Homeless, News, Uncategorized

Better Data to Prevent People From Becoming Homeless?

December 24, 2019

Read more
December 24, 2019

Nearly half of instances of homelessness predicted in study By Sam Catanzaro Researchers at UCLA recently were able to accurately...
News, Video

Pacific Palisades 100 Years Ago: Palisades Westside Local Show – December 23, 2019

December 24, 2019

Read more
December 24, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – December, 23, 2019 – In today’s special holiday show we take a look back on...

Malibu Lagoon, where a body of an unidentified female was found Friday. Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Authorities Launch Investigation into Discovery of Woman’s Body in Malibu Lagoon

December 24, 2019

Read more
December 24, 2019

Female adult found in Malibu Lagoon Friday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Sheriff’s (LASD) Homicide Bureau detectives are...

Billy and Janice Crystal with Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Photos: Morgan Genser.
Lifestyle, News, Uncategorized

61st Annual Palisades Ho Ho Ho!

December 20, 2019

Read more
December 20, 2019

Holiday fun returns to the Palisades  By Chad Winthrop  On Sunday, December 15 the 61st Annual Pacific Palisades Community Ho...
News, Video

Special Holiday Episode: Palisades Westside Local Show – December 20, 2019

December 20, 2019

Read more
December 20, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – December 20, 2019 – Special holiday show featuring, Palisades Village holiday festivities. All this and...

Left: Clara and Ewan McGregor. Right: Brentwood Country Club. Photos: Facebook/Google.
News, Uncategorized

Brentwood Country Club Denies Ewan McGregor’s Daughter’s Animal Cruelty Accusations

December 19, 2019

Read more
December 19, 2019

“This story is totally fabricated,” says the club in response to claims of animal cruelty By Sam Catanzaro Brentwood Country...
Crime, News

Pali High Student Arrested for LSD Possession: Palisades Weekly Crime Update

December 18, 2019

Read more
December 18, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes was a narcotics tip at Palisades High School...
News, Video

Women Helping Youth is looking for volunteers: Palisades Westside Local Show – December 16, 2019

December 18, 2019

Read more
December 18, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – December 16, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

P-78 and P-79, the newest additions to the Santa Monica Mountain's mountain lion population. Photos: NPS.
News, Uncategorized

Meet P-78 and P-79: Newest Members of Local Mountain Lion Population

December 18, 2019

Read more
December 18, 2019

Two new cats in the Santa Monica Mountains By Sam Catanzaro Two new mountain lions have been added to the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Homeless, News

Supreme Court Won’t Review Law That Would Ban Homeless From Sleeping in Public

December 16, 2019

Read more
December 16, 2019

Ruling ties hands for lawmakers grappling with encampments, celebrated by homeless advocates By Sam Catanzaro The Supreme Court has declined...
Fire, News, Video

Underground power lines to prevent wildfires? Holiday Ho! Ho! Ho!: Palisades Westside Local Show – December 13, 2019

December 13, 2019

Read more
December 13, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Underground power lines to prevent wildfires?* Holiday “Ho! Ho!...

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR